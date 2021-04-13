The Auditorium Theatre Announces Expanded In-Person Historic Tour Dates

The Auditorium Theatre, designed by famed architects Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler, opened on December 9, 1889, and was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1975. Historic Tours take patrons behind the scenes and gives them the opportunity to view it as few do.

The tour includes legendary accounts of how and why the theatre was built; stories of the many artists who graced its historic stage; and a closer look at the brilliant 24-karat gold-leafed ceiling arches, hundreds of Sullivan's beautifully restored intricate stencil patterns, stained glass muses at the entrance, and murals by Charles Holloway and Albert Fleury.

Please note: COVID-19 safety measures are in place at all times while in the building including wearing masks over mouth and nose and social distancing between households. The theatre has increased cleaning efforts, including high-touch areas like railings and elevator buttons. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the building.

Limit of 15 people per tour. Tours are approximately 80-90 minutes in length. New tour dates announced through August 22 - click here for availability.

A 20-minute Virtual Historic Tour is also available and hosted by Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. Click here to watch!