The Agency Theater Collective To Co-Produce Chicago Premiere Of INTERNATIONAL FALLS

The Agency Theater Collective and End Of The Line Productions will co-produce the Chicago premiere of International Falls, written by Thomas Ward and directed by Cody Lucas, running at Nox Arca Theatre (4001 N Ravenswood Ave #405) August 1- August 30, 2019.

Dee is a hotel desk clerk and aspiring comic who finds herself in bed with Tim, a burned out comic making a stop in International Falls, MN. Inter-cutting between their one night stand and Tim's stand up act, their philosophical discussion finds the comedy in life and the tragedy of comedy.

"I had seen Thomas and Sherry Jo do a reading of this in Dallas years ago," says director Cody Lucas. "I was blown away at the humor and humanity and was always looking for an opportunity to work on it."

Sean Higgins, who plays Tim, was intrigued by the characters' choices. "They are at the precipice of something that isn't exactly on course with people's daily lives, not knowing where it will lead them."

Actress Marie Weigle, who will take on the role of Dee, explains her first reactions to the script. "The writing does a beautiful job depicting flawed people who are kind of lost in the routine of their lives. And it looks at what it really takes to try and make a change."

International Falls will star Marie Weigle as Dee and Sean Higgins as Tim. The team also includes Teryl Thurman (Assistant Director/Stage Manager) and Ellie Humprhys (Lighting Design).

Tickets available July 1, 2019 at http://www.wearetheagency.org/





