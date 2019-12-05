The 19th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival Announces Its 2020 Line Up

SketchFest Executive Producer Jill Valentine is thrilled to announce the official line-up for the 19th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival, taking place January 9 through 19, 2020 at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont. Since its debut in 2002, the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival has grown to be the largest festival of its kind, with over 1,000 artists and 10,000 patrons annually from around the world. A comedic melting pot, the Chicago SketchFest has evolved as a sketch comedy haven starring local favorites, award-winning international ensembles, veterans, and fresh talent.

"Witnessing the growth of SketchFest over the last few years has been such a joy and a privilege," said Valentine. "From the seasoned fan favorites to the brand-new acts who are just starting out, there is something for everyone's comedic taste. I think our festival does a wonderful job of capturing a snapshot of the current comedy scene, all thanks to the support of writers, performers, and comedy lovers who gather under one roof every year to soak up all that the comedy capital of the world has to offer. It is a unique event that you don't want to miss!"

The wide-ranging 2020 line-up is packed with almost 120 shows over the two week festival. The festival will be headlined by a past favorite, the two-man show of Parv and Pudi, comprised of Danny Pudi, best known for his role in the TV sitcom, Community, alongside Parvesh Cheena. SketchFest longtime favorites Rehner and Nixon and Off Off Broadway will also return to represent the essence of the Chicago sketch comedy scene, while fearless newcomers will have a chance to make their mark in the annual festival. These include the refreshing Asperger's Are Us, who were recently featured in their own HBO documentary, Los Angeles-based Billionaire Pity Party, and Comedy Dance Chicago, who use physical comedy and dance to connect with their audience. International acts include Toronto-based The Wow, Latin American-influenced Salsation Theatre Company NFP, and Israel native Israeli Wonder. The entire schedule for the 19th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival may be viewed at https://www.stage773.com/cscf-lineup-2020.

Tickets for the 19th Annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival go on sale on December 1st at 12 p.m. Individual ticket prices are $15, except for Saturday shows which are $16, and festival passes are available for $37.50 (First Thursday), $22.50 (Second Thursday), $52.50 (Fridays), $72.50 (Saturdays), $52.50 (First Sunday). $275.00 (Entire Festival), or a new option, $127.50 for a Week 2 Pass.

Tickets and information are available online at www.Stage773.com, by phone 773.327.5252, and in person at the Stage 773 box office, located at 1225 W Belmont.

The Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival is supported by the following sponsors, Hotel Versey, CH Distillery, Official Liquor Sponsor of SketchFest, Boxed Water, Kubo, Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Specials Events, Time Out Magazine, Official Media Sponsor of SketchFest and Home Run Inn, Official Neighborhood Sponsor of SketchFest.





