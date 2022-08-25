Teatro Vista's 2022-23 'Shadow Work' Season Will Include Debuts of Two World Premiere Live Shows and Two New Digital Works

Chicago's leading Latine theater company, Teatro Vista, has announced its 2022-23 season, the second under Co-Artistic Directors Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo.

The season's theme is "Shadow Work," featuring two world premiere live productions and two exciting new digital works intended "to bring to light that which sits in the unconscious mind."

First up this fall is the in-person world premiere of Enough to Let the Light In by Paloma Nozicka, produced by Teatro Vista as part of the 5th Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, co-presented at Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater, September 21-October 23, 2022.

Enough to Let the Light In is a gripping, fast paced, psychological thriller revolving around girlfriends Marc and Cynthia, who start an evening together celebrating a milestone, but the night quickly devolves into chaos as buried secrets are revealed and lives are irrevocably changed.

Paloma Nozicka is a Mexican-American actor, writer, director and filmmaker, bred in Chicago, based in L.A. Melissa DuPrey, known for her role as Dr. Sara Ortiz on ABC's Grey's Anatomy, plays Marc. Lisandra Tena, best known as Lola Guerrero on the AMC's Fear The Walking Dead, is Cynthia. Georgette Verdin directs.

Previews of Enough to Let the Light In are Wednesday and Thursday, September 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. Press opening is Friday, September 23 at

8 p.m. Performances run through October 23: Thursdays and Fridays at

8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m. Runtime is 85 minutes. Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater is located at 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Tickets, $25-$45, are on sale now at steppenwolf.org.

Next spring, Chicago will be hailing The Dream King, a silent musical by Teatro Vista ensemble member Marvin Quijada, co-directed by ensemble member Sandra Márquez and Alice da Cunha.

The Dream King is a story of a man who falls in love with the woman of his dreams while in his dreams. A story told using no words. An exploration of the psyche told through movement, circus, projections, puppetry, and a willingness to let go of what one thinks a play should be. Performance dates and venue are TBA.

Digital productions dropping this season are La Vuelta, an original Teatro Vista film exploring how our existence in the world has ripple effects beyond us, particularly in times of great crisis and isolation. La Vuelta is written by ensemble member Isaac Gómez, directed by Monty Cole, and devised by ensemble members Charín Álvarez, Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, Ramón Ybarra, Eddie Torres, Sandra Marquez and Sandra Delgado.

In addition, look for season two of The Fifth World, a serial fiction podcast written by ensemble member Gabriel Ruiz.

Season one, voiced by an all-Teatro Vista ensemble cast, followed Sebastian Reyes as he arrived in the small desert town of Palomas, Arizona to make his name producing a true crime story about a missing child. But things weren't always what they seemed in Palomas, and Seba found himself in a whole other world.

Rescripted.org called season one of Teatro Vista's serial podcast "tense, suspenseful, horrifying, gorgeous, and evocative...a must-listen." Season two will uncover even more mysteries and seal Seba's fate in a riveting tale rooted in Aztec mythology, set in modern times and influenced by a pandemic.

Get ready by listening to season one of The Fifth World, available to stream for free via teatrovista.org, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

In a statement accompanying Teatro Vista's season announcement, Co-Artistic Directors Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo wrote, "At Teatro Vista, we believe that the artists we collaborate with are inherently genius. These artists have not always been given the privilege to explore their work through different expressions in spaces where they see themselves reflected. As artists of color, we know what it means to be drawn into boxes we feel powerless to break out of. It is the work of our artists that defies the idea of what we have been known to produce as a Latine theater company and pushes us into greater depths of expression. Teatro Vista's 2022-23 'Shadow Work' season will explore what healing looks like and how humans are nurtured to fight against their dark unconscious, in a courageous search for the peace of mind of their inner light."

This is a Teatro Vista Joint: In-person show discount opportunities in 2022-23

Student Nights: Thursday nights are Student Nights at Teatro Vista. Students with a valid student ID can get tickets at $15 with the code TVSTUDENT to every Thursday performance. (Please note: one ticket per student ID.)

Teatro For All: Teatro For All is a new initiative to offer affordable tickets to students, artists, seniors or anyone on a tight budget. Teatro For All tickets are available for every performance on a first come first served basis. We trust our community inherently and hope these tickets find the folks who need them most. If you need to access a Teatro For All priced ticket, please use code TEATROFORALL at checkout.