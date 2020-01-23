Teatro Vista To Debut THE DREAM KING

A man falls in love with the woman of his dreams, while in his dreams. Step into the world of The Dream King, a genre-bending classic love story told with a lush musical score and mostly without words.

A world premiere by Chicago's Teatro Vista, The Dream King is a stunning new work of physical theater created by ensemble member Marvin Quijada, who also performs the title role. Teatro Vista ensemble member Sandra Márquez directs.

Imaginative, inventive, sweet and sometimes scary, The Dream King will evoke wonder and delight as it delves into places where sometimes you must confront your personal demons in order to prevail.

Previews start April 4, 2020. Press openings are Friday and Saturday, April 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. Performances run through May 10 at The Richard Christiansen Theatre at Victory Gardens, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. There is an added preview Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets, $25-$35, go on sale on February 21. Visit victorygardens.org or call (773) 871-3000, for tickets and information. Discounts are available for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more.

The Dream King cast includes Teatro Vista ensemble member Tommy Rivera-Vega and Scott Dare, Liz Krane and Ashlyn Lozano. The production team is Elliot Taggert (music composer), Regina Garcia (set), Uriel Gomez (costumes), Heather Sparling (lights), Giselle Castro (sound), Liviu Pasare (projections) and Alice da Cunha (assistant director). Stage manager is Dana Nestrick.





