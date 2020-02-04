Tab Benoit, Oleta Adams and More Are Coming to City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, has announced Grammy-nominated musician Tab Benoit, gospel singer and pianist Oleta Adams, The Beach Boys founder Al Jardine and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, January 31 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.



All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.



Tom West

Tuesday, March 24

General Admission seating $15 Advanced/$18 Day of show

Tom West is a singer-songwriter performing music that traverses the undulating ground between simple, whimsical folk tunes and grand and moody soundscapes. His performances are characterized by complex patterns on unconventional open tuned guitars, haunting melodies with pop sensibilities and a knack for engaging storytelling delivered via an unforgettable voice. West delivers purposeful songwriting, unforgettable voice and intricate, often fingerpicked, guitar stylings. Equally capable of stunning crowds whether performing as a soloist or accompanied, the Australian spent most of 2018 and 2019 to date touring the USA, Canada and Australia as part of his Hummingbird Tour, including performances at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Folk Alliance International Conference in Montreal.

Al Jardine "Endless Summer Tour" - Founding Member of The Beach Boys

Tuesday, March 31

$45/$55/$58/$65

Al Jardine, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, is best known for being one of the founding members of the California-based group The Beach Boys. Jardine as born in Lima, Ohio, on September 3, 1942 and met Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, Mike Love and David Marks after his family moved to Hawthorne, California. Jardine played mainly rhythm guitar and sang harmony vocals with The Beach Boys and sang lead on their number one hit "Help Me, Rhonda." In 2001, Jardine was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy as a member of The Beach Boys. In 2010, Jardine released his first studio album, A Postcard From California, which featured guest appearances from Neil Young, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Steve Miller, Glen Campbell, Gerry Beckley & Dewey Bunnell (America), Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) and Alec Baldwin, plus all the remaining members of The Beach Boys. The environmentally themed album features Jardine's originals "Don't Fight The Sea," "Looking Down The Coast" and "San Simeon" in addition to new versions of classic Beach Boys songs "Help Me, Rhonda" and "California Saga." In 2018, Jardine began playing solo shows on a tour featuring songs and stories from his early days to his solo album. Jardine, along with his son Matt Jardine (who also sings and performs regularly on Brian Wilson's national tours) and vocalist/musician Jeff Alan Ross, deliver an intimate show full of hits and rarities. Combining never-before-heard stories with personal pictures and videos, Al Jardine's Endless Summer Tour continues to receive rave reviews from fans and critics.

Jazz is Phish

Sunday, April 19; 12:30 p.m.

$22/$25/$28/$32

The Chase Brothers are the prolific music directors behind Jazz Is Phish. Growing up in Baltimore Maryland, Adam and Matthew Chase began making a name for themselves when they were teenagers while building a fanbase around their original music. By the time The Chase Brothers were in their twenties, the two had collectively shared the stage with Santana; Aerosmith; Kiss; Crosby, Stills & Nash; OAR; Derek Trucks; Victor Wooten; Oteil Burbridge and many other great artists. While the brothers turned their attention to songwriting and music directing, the duo launched a series of high caliber, collaborative projects that include Jazz Is Phish, The James Brown Dance Party, A Family Affair and The DAB Sessions. The epic collaborations that The Chase Brothers organize have created a connection for fans of multiple musical genres that bridge musical communities together. With their unique tribute to Phish, The Chase Brothers have brought a fresh take on the music of Phish to some of the best musicians in the world and created a platform for Phish fans to experience their favorite music through the eyes of jazz musicians.

Anders Osborne

Thursday, May 14; 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

$25/$28/$35/$38

Anders Osborne's six-string virtuosity, inventive musicality, and poetic songcraft underpin an ever-expanding three-decade catalog celebrated by fans and critics alike. As a sought-after studio talent, his writing resounds through Keb Mo's Grammy Award-winning Slow Down, Tim McGRaw's number one "Watch The Wind Blow By," and covers by Brad Paisley, Jonny Lang, Edwin McCain, Aaron Neville, and more. His output live and in the studio spans working with everyone from Eric Church, Toots and the Maytals, and John Scofield to The Meters, North Mississippi Allstars, and Galactic. His extensive touring history encompasses gigs, collaborations, and performances alongside everyone from Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, and Stanton Moore to The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh and Jackie Greene. Osborne has garnered acclaim from USA Today, Guitar Player, Relix, Offbeat, and more. He comes to City Winery Chicago touring his 2019 album, Buddha and The Blues.

Tab Benoit

Sunday, June 7

$42/$45/$48/$55

Tab Benoit is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30 plus year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues and acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. He has collaborated with Junior Wells, George Porter Jr., Dr. John, Willie Nelson, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Billy Joe Shaver, Maria Muldaur, James Cotton, Cyril Neville, Kenny Aronoff, Allen Toussaint, Kim Wilson, Jimmy Thackery, Charlie Musslewhite, Kenny Neal, Chris Layton, Ivan Neville, Jimmy Hall, Jim Lauderdale, Anders Osborne, and Alvin Youngblood Hart to name a few. Benoit's accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands. Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state. In 2010, he received the Governor's Award for Conservationist of the Year from the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. Benoit also starred in the iMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the wetlands.

Friday, June 12

$48/$55/$58/$65

Since the runaway success of her 1990 Platinum debut album Circle of One, and the impassioned hit single "Get Here," which became an unofficial anthem of the 1991 Gulf War, Oleta Adams has inspired a growing legion of fans around the world with journeys of the heart via songs that draw deeply from her roots in gospel, while crossing effortlessly into the realms of soul, R&B, urban, and popular music. Her success was first nurtured by worldwide tours with Tears for Fears, Phil Collins, Michael Bolton and Luther Vandross and was solidified by four Grammy nominations and more than two and a half million records sold. Celebrating 45 years in the music industry and having released nine albums, including secular, gospel and Christmas, Adams' musical odyssey continues with her latest album Third Set (2017), comprising of songs that she and her band created while on the road. It is filled with stunning arrangements of all-time favorite songs that the velvety-voiced songstress was able to self-produce and release.

Saturday, June 13; 7:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.

$35/$38/$45/$48

American stand-up comedian, radio personality, bestselling author and actor, Jim Norton is the co-host of The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show that can be heard every morning on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. His latest stand up special, Mouthful of Shame is streaming now on Netflix where Norton lays out a full serving of refreshingly unapologetic humor in his first Netflix comedy special. In May 2016, he was announced as co-host of UFC's Unfiltered Podcast with Jim Norton & Matt Serra. Since 2014 he has been a contributor to Time Magazine. He has an additional four comedy specials that can be seen on Hulu, Amazon and HBO GO. Plus a limited number of Golden Circle seats, which include a Meet & Greet, are available for $85.

City Winery also announces Dina Bach will open for Journeyman on June 26.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 7 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile™ program have access to ticket sales tomorrow in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticketing fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier™, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.







