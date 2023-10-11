THERE ARE NO DEAD PEOPLE Comes to the Tavern at Color Club Next Month

The devised performance there are no dead people will run November 10th - 13th at 8:00pm in the Tavern at Color Club. Doors open at 7:30pm with a cash bar.

Hybridizing theatre, performance art, and dance, Genesis’s work experiments with the boundaries of live performance. Genesis premieres its newest devised performance there are no dead people in the Tavern space at Color Club, Chicago.

Conceived by Amanda Dunne Acevedo & Lindsey Barlag Thornton, there are no dead people is a rumination on death and the life we live alongside it. Devised by an ensemble through improvisation, Genesis’s new work interweaves movement, text, and song to celebrate what makes life wondrous and meaningful.

Here's to you. And tonight, you are here. You might not always be here, but we aren't sure what else there is. So, here's to our one precious life. Here's to the inevitable goodbye. Here's to us.

Performed by Genesis's Amanda Dunne Acevedo and Lindsey Barlag Thornton; and devised and performed with guest artists Carol Crosby, Jordan Harris, Alex Hovi, Grace Needlman, and Lauren Steinberg. Assistant Directed and Stage Managed by Holly Gablemann.

The Tavern at Color Club is on the first floor and is wheelchair-accessible from the street. Please enter through the door on Elston. In the spirit of Chicago’s great dive bars, seating includes padded folding chairs and bar stools.

Seating is limited in this intimate space, so we encourage you to get your tickets online now! Subject to availability, $10/suggested donation tickets may be available at the door. These seats may have less than ideal sightlines and/or be on a cushion on the ground.