THERE ARE NO DEAD PEOPLE Comes to the Tavern at Color Club Next Month

Performances run November 10th  - 13th at 8:00pm.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 1 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star as Betty Boop in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star in BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOV Photo 3 Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOVES ME
Video: Meet BOOP!'s Betty, Jasmine Amy Rogers! Photo 4 Video: Meet BOOP!'s Betty, Jasmine Amy Rogers!

THERE ARE NO DEAD PEOPLE Comes to the Tavern at Color Club Next Month

The devised performance there are no dead people will run November 10th  - 13th at 8:00pm in the Tavern at Color Club. Doors open at 7:30pm with a cash bar. 

Hybridizing theatre, performance art, and dance, Genesis’s work experiments with the boundaries of live performance. Genesis premieres its newest devised performance there are no dead people in the Tavern space at Color Club, Chicago. 

Conceived by Amanda Dunne Acevedo & Lindsey Barlag Thornton, there are no dead people is a rumination on death and the life we live alongside it. Devised by an ensemble through improvisation, Genesis’s new work interweaves movement, text, and song to celebrate what makes life wondrous and meaningful.

Here's to you. And tonight, you are here. You might not always be here, but we aren't sure what else there is. So, here's to our one precious life. Here's to the inevitable goodbye. Here's to us.

Performed by Genesis's Amanda Dunne Acevedo and Lindsey Barlag Thornton; and devised and performed with guest artists Carol Crosby, Jordan Harris, Alex Hovi, Grace Needlman, and Lauren Steinberg. Assistant Directed and Stage Managed by Holly Gablemann. 

The Tavern at Color Club is on the first floor and is wheelchair-accessible from the street. Please enter through the door on Elston. In the spirit of Chicago’s great dive bars, seating includes padded folding chairs and bar stools. 

Seating is limited in this intimate space, so we encourage you to get your tickets online now! Subject to availability, $10/suggested donation tickets may be available at the door. These seats may have less than ideal sightlines and/or be on a cushion on the ground. 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

Drury Lane Theatre continues its 2023-2024 season with the Broadway musical Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella for the holiday season.

2
Lyric Opera Of Chicagos Ryan Opera Center Accepting Applications For 2024/25 Ensemble Cond Photo
Lyric Opera Of Chicago's Ryan Opera Center Accepting Applications For 2024/25 Ensemble Conductor, Stage Director, And Stage Manager Positions

Lyric Opera of Chicago's Ryan Opera Center is now accepting applications for the 2024/25 Ensemble Conductor, Stage Director, and Stage Manager positions. Don't miss your chance to join this prestigious program. Apply now!

3
African American Arts Alliance Rebrands as the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicag Photo
African American Arts Alliance Rebrands as the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago

Discover the Black Arts & Culture Alliance of Chicago, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and showcasing Black artists. Learn about their 26-year legacy and their mission to advance excellence in the vibrant Black arts and culture sector in Chicago. Join them in celebrating Black Arts Month in October with a lineup of events and exhibitions.

4
Chicago Dance History Project Appoints New Executive Director Photo
Chicago Dance History Project Appoints New Executive Director

Chicago Dance History Project, which preserves histories of the Chicago dance community, has announced its new executive director, Michael McStraw, who recently stepped down from the executive leadership of Giordano Dance Chicago after 13 years. Learn more about McStraw here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Psycho: The Musical
The Chopin Theatre (9/14-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lisa Rock in
ECC Arts Center (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WOLVES BY STEVE YOCKEY
Redtwist Theatre (10/01-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cat's Cradle
Lifeline Theatre (9/01-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche
Mosaic Players (9/09-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure
The Center for Performing Arts (10/13-10/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You