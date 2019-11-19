THE WINTER WOLF Returns To Otherworld Theatre, December 7

Returning for the Holiday season, Otherworld Theatre will produce The Winter Wolf, their hit holiday-themed fairy tale written by Joseph Zettelmaier and directed by company member Sara Robinson. The play runs December 7, 2019 - December 29, 2019 at Otherworld Theatre. The Winter Wolf was produced in 2018, and will be returning for its second consecutive holiday season. Tickets to all shows are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org

It's Christmas night in Cora's house. She's visited by her beloved grandfather, a man of high spirits and failing health. They sit around the fireplace and she listens to the legend of the Winter Wolf, a strange creature who serves as Time's hunter, stalking those who are in the winter of their lives. That night, the Winter Wolf comes for Cora's grandfather, but the young girl manages to trap it. What follows is a magical journey through the mysteries of time, as Cora learns how far one can go for the sake of someone they love.

"The Winter Wolf is to me, at its core, about the importance of family and how you would do anything for them. There are not many stories about children processing adult feelings and situations but this story does that in a beautiful and fantastical way. At a time when kids are growing up faster and faster, this story seems to connect with a younger generation in a real world way with still holding onto some of that magic that children should still have. Cora's story and the way she grows during the course of the story reminds me of myself when I was young. Wanting to keep my grandmother close to me and always worrying that if she even walked out of the room, I wouldn't see her again. The Winter Wolf resonates very deeply for me. The Wolf is almost like an imaginary friend that helps Cora process what is happening and helps her grow and come to the conclusions she does by the end of the story." says director Sara Robinson.

The cast features Otherworld company members Katy Crow (Mother) and Nathan Pease (Father) with guest artists Jessica Goforth (The Winter Wolf), Molly Southgate (Cora), and Mike Rogalski (Grandfather). Production team includes Otherworld company members David Goodman-Edberg (Lighting Designer), Sara Robinson (Director), and Lana Whittington (Violence Designer), and guest artists Ali Keirn (Stage Manager), Meeja Hahn (Costume Designer) and Joseph Zettelmaier (playwright).

Joseph Zettelmaier (playwright) is a Michigan-based playwright and four-time nominee for the Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association Award for best new play, first in 2006 for All Childish Things, then in 2007 for Language Lessons, in 2010 for It Came From Mars and in 2012 for Dead Man's Shoes. His plays The Stillness Between Breaths and It Came From Mars were selected to appear in the National New Play Network's Festival of New Plays. It Came From Mars was a recipient of 2009's Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award. Dead Man's Shoes received the same award in 2011. Joseph is an adjunct lecturer at Eastern Michigan University, where he teaches Dramatic Composition, Stage Management, Stage Combat, and Play Production. He also teaches theatre courses at Schoolcraft College. He's an Artistic Associate and Resident Playwright at First Folio Theatre, an At Large Ambassador for the National New Play Network, Executive Director of Roustabout Theatre Troupe, and can be reached at his website www.jzettelmaier.com

Performances will take place at Otherworld Theatre 3914 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613 (Street Parking available; CTA Accessible by Sheridan Red Line / 22 Clark) December 7, 2019 - December 29, 2019; Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:30pm. Performances are approx 70 minutes with no intermission.

Otherworld Theatre is a two-stage facility with a mainstage which boasts a flexible performance and seating area in its larger The Bradbury space, The Alchemist's Lab blackbox space, bar, and lobby located a few blocks north of Wrigley Field. Tickets to all shows are available at www.OtherworldTheatre.org Otherworld maintains mission to keep theatre accessible for all. All mainstage tickets are pay-what-you-can, allowing people of any and all means to experience live performance. Otherworld targets theatre patrons of all ages, genders, and races, with a particular focus on fans of Science Fiction and Fantasy, or "genre" storytelling. This is a large, underserved market, particularly when it comes to live theatre. Otherworld's productions reach a wide ranging audience and multiple fandoms.





