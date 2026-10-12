THE TAMING by Lauren Gunderson to Make Staged Reading Debut

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Midsommer Flight will present a staged reading of THE TAMING, an all-female political farce and comedy by Lauren Gunderson, one of the US's most frequently produced playwrights. Inspired by William Shakespeare's THE TAMING OF THE SHREW.

THE TAMING follows a conservative senatorial aide, a liberal political activist, and a very sparkly beauty queen who find themselves locked in a hotel room. Inside the heightened, cheerfully absurd world of THE TAMING, the play spanks America's insidious sound bite politics with the switch of actual history and proves Shakespeare's point that true debate is hot. Anna Rachel Troy, Artistic Director of Theatre Evolve, will direct a cast including Marley Doakes, Ebby Offord*, Ruby Sevcik, and Mary Eliza Willingham.

THE TAMING will be performed on NOVEMBER 7, 2026, 7:00 pm, at The Flight Deck, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, Chicago, on the first floor of the Edgewater Presbyterian Church. Tickets are pay-what-you-can (suggested price of $20.00) and space may be reserved at https://midsommerflight.com. Reservations are recommended as seating is limited.



Lauren Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015, topping the list thrice including 2022/23. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I AND YOU and THE BOOK OF WILL, the winner of the winner of the William Inge Distinguished Achievement in Theatre Award, the Lanford Wilson Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She is a playwright, screenwriter, musical book writer and children's author. She graduated from NYU Tisch as a Reynolds Fellow in Social Entrepreneurship. LaurenGunderson.com

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