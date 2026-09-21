THE PRINCESS BRIDE, HEATHERS and More Set for Broadway In Chicago's Fall Subscription Shows
The season will also include Just in Time, Buena Vista Social Club, and more.
Broadway In Chicago has revealed the full season line up for the next Broadway In Chicago Subscription Series. Two additional shows will make their way to Chicago stages this season: JUST IN TIME and BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, in addition to four previously announced titles: THE WHO'S TOMMY, THE BODYGUARD, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, and the Pre-Broadway World Premiere of THE PRINCESS BRIDE.
THE WHO'S TOMMY
February 16 - February 28, 2027
Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.
In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it's back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever. Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems 'I'm Free,' 'See Me, Feel Me,' 'Sensation' and 'Pinball Wizard.' After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.
THE BODYGUARD
April 6 - April 18, 2027
James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.
THE INTERNATIONAL, AWARD-WINNING SMASH-HIT MUSICAL THE BODYGUARD IS BACK!
Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.
THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including 'Queen of the Night,' 'So Emotional,' 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody,' 'Saving All My Love,' and 'One Moment in Time,' alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
June 8 - June 20, 2027
CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.
Link to EPK
Following smash hit runs in London and New York, the WhatsOnStage 'Best New Musical' winner is coming to Chicago. Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is, until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody...
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL has broken box office records worldwide. Based on the hit film by Daniel Waters, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe.
THE PRINCESS BRIDE
PRE-BROADWAY WORLD PREMIERE
July 19 - August 22, 2027
James M. Nederlander Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.
Link to EPK
A miraculous blend of sword fights and satire, absurd fun and true romance, THE PRINCESS BRIDE has been both a beloved novel and celebrated film. Now, as you wish, it comes to enchanting life as a Broadway musical.
Like many timeless stories, this one asks the eternal question: Why does life have to be so complicated?
Journey to Florin, where a sweet-natured giant, a six-fingered (well technically 11-fingered) scoundrel, a vengeance-obsessed Spaniard, and an overconfident meanie all conspire to make things incredibly difficult for two young lovers just trying to live happily ever after. Prepare to die laughing and fall in love all at the same time, all over again.
The creative team features a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony-nominated Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), music and lyrics by Oscar-winning composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen) and EGOT winner Robert Lopez (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), direction by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!) and choreography by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In the Heights).
THE PRINCESS BRIDE is based on the novel and Motion Picture written by William Goldman and the Motion Picture executive produced by Norman Lear and directed by Rob Reiner.
JUST IN TIME
August 10 - August 22, 2027
CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe St.
JUST IN TIME, the acclaimed "runway hit" (Variety) that is taking Broadway by storm, will make
a splash in Chicago. An 'utterly electrifying' (Entertainment Weekly) new musical, JUST IN TIME brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation. Packed with his biggest hits, including 'Beyond the Sea,' 'Mack the Knife,' 'Splish Splash,' and 'Dream Lover.'
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
August 31 - September 12, 2027
Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.
Link to EPK
WINNER OF 5 TONY AWARDS AND THE GRAMMY FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the 'Queen of Feeling,' her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba - until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past. The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.
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