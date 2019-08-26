THE PENIS TALK SHOW Returns to Pride Arts Center in August

Ronnie Larsen's THE PENIS TALK SHOW is not what you'd think it is... or is it? What would you think it would be?



Ronnie Larsen, producer of the long running off-Broadway hit MAKING PORN, and director/bookwriter of the musical NOW & THEN, which just completed a five-run run at the Pride Arts Center, recruits three men (not necessarily gay men) to answer the audience's questions about male sexuality. The men, who are recruited by Larsen in advance, appear naked on stage, but with their heads covered to maintain anonymity. The men represent a range of body types, ages and sexual orientations. Larsen moderates the panel, in which the naked panelists take questions submitted equally anonymously on index cards by the audience when they enter the theater.



THE PENIS TALK SHOW's discreet interview format allows its onstage subjects and audience members alike to be as frank as they want to be, and to answer your most burning questions, like what do men really want in bed, what are their greatest fears about their sexual performance? How much is too much?



THE PENIS TALK SHOW gives its audience of all genders and orientations the chance to discreetly ask the questions they've always wanted to ask but were afraid to say out loud. The ensuing conversation can be titillating but also an educational and even uplifting peek into human sexuality.



The August 26 and 27 shows will be THE PENIS TALK SHOW's third engagement in Chicago. Larsen previously brought the show to the Pride Arts Center in Chicago in June 2018 and most recently, in July of 2019.

Tickets $25.00 available at www.ronnielarsen.com 954-826-8790





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You