THE MAGIC PARLOUR Extends Through Spring 2027; Derek Hughes to Return

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Demand for the longest-running magic show in Chicago history continues as The Magic Parlour extends its 4th year into Spring 2027. Dennis Watkins opens a new block of tickets, including the return of guest magician Derek Hughes, following his sold-out limited engagement earlier this year—an announcement that comes on the heels of guest magician Steve Valentine's sold-out engagement this month.

On October 31, Watkins marks the major milestone of performing magic for 25 years in the Windy City, including his 17-year run of The Magic Parlour, which has served nearly 100,000 guests over nearly 2,500 performances. In celebration, his Halloween spooktacular, The Spirit Cabinet—where unseen forces move objects and spirits deliver messages from beyond—reappears by popular demand, for five performances only.

The Magic Parlour, now on sale through May 2, 2027, takes place Thursday through Sunday with tickets ranging from $99 - $136. Watkins performs The Spirit Cabinet on October 28 (sold out), October 29 at 7:30pm, October 30 at 6pm and 8:30pm and October 31 at 8pm; tickets range $99 – $148. Guest artist Derek Hughes appears April 15-25, 2027; tickets are $84 - $119. All tickets include a complimentary beverage. To purchase, call The Goodman Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 Noon – 5pm) or visit TheMagicParlourChicago.com.

In this intimate evening of classic magic and mind-reading previously hosted for more than a decade at the Palmer House (opened on New Year's Eve, 2011), the audience participates in much of the performance as Watkins wows the room with classic sleight of hand, mind-reading and magical wisdom passed down from his grandfather. The space at 50 W. Randolph, situated adjacent to the Goodman in Petterino's transformed lower-level area, continues Watkins' famed tradition of the VIP experience in The Encore Room, an upgraded ticket option for guests seeking an exclusive 25-minute interaction following the performance. Immediately following the performance, up to 26 guests are escorted to a private space where Watkins performs up-close magic.