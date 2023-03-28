Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LINCOLNS OF SPRINGFIELD Comes to Springfield Ahead of Potential New York Run

The production is currently scheduled to perform throughout June, July and August at the Peggy Ryder Theater of the Hoogland Center for the Arts.

Mar. 28, 2023 Â 
Springfield, IL - historically significant as the State Capitol AND the place Abraham Lincoln called home from 1837-1861- when he began his tenure in The White House as one of the most lauded presidents in history-will serve as host for a joyous and riveting new musical love story.

The Lincolns of Springfield tells the love story you won't find in the history books. The audience is led down a delightfully romantic path leading to the marriage of the most unlikely of couples, Mary Todd and Abe Lincoln, a Southern Belle and a backwoods genius. The Lincolns of Springfield chronicles the incredible story of one of America's greatest President and his much-loved wife, from their first meeting through the end of the Civil War.

They were America's first power couple! Like of mind and heart, Mary Todd assisted her father's house slaves with the Underground Railroad and President Lincoln wielded his governmental authority to abolish slavery once and for all.

The Lincolns of Springfield had its successful world premiere at the Center Stage Theatre in Santa Barbara in October 2022. Critics said hail to the chief with comments like: "A unique and amazing production, one of the boldest portrayals of Lincoln and his legacy." (Michael Kenney, Nashville Universe) and "Spectacular, uplifting music in the grand style of a Rodgers & Hammerstein or Lerner & Lowe." (Chris Daniels, The Show Report)

From the moment the curtain rises, audiences are drawn into two very different worlds... Mary's tumultuous world of the antebellum South-with gentility and honor juxtaposed against the backdrop of the scourge of slavery-and Abe's vibrant, fearless world of possibilities that is America's new frontier.

Currently scheduled to perform throughout June, July and August at the Peggy Ryder Theater of the Hoogland Center for the Arts, the producers are currently in negotiation to bring the production to the New York stage.



