THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE Cast Announced for Griffin Theatre Revival

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Chicago's Griffin Theatre Company has announced THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, the revival of 2024's world premiere hit musical based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock, running November 21 - December 27, 2026 (previews November 21, 22, 27, 28) at Theater Wit, 1229 West Belmont Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Opening is Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 2:30p.m. Directed by Dorothy Milne, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE includes music and lyrics by George Howe, and book by William Massolia. Tickets are on sale now.

The musical, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, is based on the classic Christmas novel by Gail Rock and the beloved 1972 television movie. Set in rural Nebraska in 1946, young Addie Mills can't understand why her father won't allow them to have a Christmas tree in their house. She discovers the tree symbolizes a deeper wound that her family has buried. A deeply moving coming-of-age holiday tale set to music centering on a young girl whose simple wish heals her family's broken heart. Since its 2024 bow the creative team of Howe and Massolia have revised the piece with book revisions and new music & lyrics.

The cast includes Julia Limoncelli (Addie Mills), Scott Danielson (Mr. Mills (Dad)/Mr. Brady), Sandy Snyder (Grandma Mills), Molly Clemente (Carla Mae), Donio (Billy Wild), Aaron Warrow (Delmer Doakes), Nicole Laurenzi (Adult Addie Mills/Miss Thompson), Allyriane Huq (Tanya Smithers), and Annalie Ciolino (Gloria Cott).

The understudies include Annalie Ciolino (Addie Mills), Julia Yanosik Perez (Adult Addie Mills, Miss Thompson, Tanya, Gloria), Alec Rego (Billy Wild, Delmer Doakes).

The production team includes George Howe (Music & Lyrics), William Massolia (Book), Dorothy Milne (Director), Alan Donahue (Set Design), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Design), Matthew Chase (Production Manager), Alex Branka (Lighting Design), Matthew Chase (Sound Design), Jacinda Ratcliffe (Choreography), Grace Engstrom (Production Stage Manager), and Nick Taboni (Properties Design).

A Griffin Theatre Company production, THE HOUSE WITHOUT A CHRISTMAS TREE, runs November 21 - December 27, 2026 with previews November 21, 22, 27, 28 2026. Performances are held Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30p.m. at Theater Wit, 1229 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657. Tickets are $42 ($32 previews), $37 for Seniors ($27 previews), $35 for students with I.D. ($25 previews), and groups of 10 or more are $37 ($27 previews) and are available for purchase NOW at www.griffintheatre.com. For more information, patrons may call 773-975-8150 or email info@griffintheatre.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 06 Hrs 03 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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