Video: THE WINTER'S TALE Trailer at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

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THE WINTER'S TALE has a new trailer from Chicago Shakespeare Theater, offering a preview of the production currently in performances at the Courtyard Theater. The clip moves between the two worlds of Shakespeare's play, described in the theater's materials as a journey from the darkness of Sicilia to the color and music of Bohemia.

The play follows a story of betrayal and forgiveness, reunion and reconciliation, with shipwrecks, a bear, and a magic oracle factoring into its plot. Shakespeare's script spans years and shifts in tone across its two halves, tracking the fallout of a king's jealousy and the eventual restoration of his family.

THE WINTER'S TALE marks the first production to launch Chicago Shakespeare Theater's new Shakespeare Repertory, with a company of 14 Chicago actors performing both this play and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM under the creative leadership of CST Artistic Director Edward Hall. The repertory arrangement draws on Shakespeare's own company practices as well as the theater's roots as the Shakespeare Repertory.

Performances of THE WINTER'S TALE run through December 12. BroadwayWorld previously shared first-look photos from the start of the production's run.

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