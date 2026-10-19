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Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

The cast of Mud Row includes Ayanna Bria Bakari, Toccara Castleman, Alexis Janae and more.

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Remy Bumppo Theatre Company is presenting the first production in its 2026 - 2027 season, Mud Row, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Malkia Stampley, now playing through November 15, in Theater One at Theater Wit. Get a first look at production photos!

Set in the historically Black neighborhood of Mud Row in West Chester, Pennsylvania, two generations of sisters protect and defy the legacy of their foremothers in this surprisingly funny, thrilling and ultimately hopeful play from Tony Nominee and MacArthur "Genius" Grant Recipient Dominique Morisseau. Mud Row deftly shifts between past and present exploring themes of identity, belonging and the complexities of heritage through the lives of several Black women and men, each with their own struggles and aspirations.

The cast of Mud Row includes Ayanna Bria Bakari (Regine); Toccara Castleman (Frances); Alexis Janae (Elsie); Tiffany Renee Johnson (Toshi); Jabari Khaliq (Tyriek); Jamaque Thomas (Davin); Maureen Azzun (Toshi U/S); Quenna Barrett (Regine U/S); Emefa Dzodzomenyo (Elsie U/S); Aundria TraNay (Frances U/S); Solomon Langley (Tyriek U/S) and Brandon Sapp (Davin U/S).

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 1 of 11


Alexis Janae and Toccara Castleman

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 2 of 11


Alexis Janae and Toccara Castleman

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 3 of 11


Ayanna Bria Bakari and Tiffany Renee Johnson

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 4 of 11


Ayanna Bria Bakari and Jamaque Thomas

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 5 of 11


Jabari Khaliq and Tiffany Renee Johnson

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 6 of 11


Jamaque Thomas and Ayanna Bria Bakari

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 7 of 11


Jabari Khaliq and Tiffany Renee

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 8 of 11


Toccara Castleman and Alexis

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 9 of 11


Ayanna Bria Bakari, Toccara Castleman, Tiffany Renee Johnson and Alexis Janae

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 10 of 11


Ayanna Bria Bakari, Jamaque Thomas, Jabari Khaliq and Tiffany Renee Johnson

Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company — photo 11 of 11


Tiffany Renee Johnson and Jabari Khaliq

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