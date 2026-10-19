Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
The cast of Mud Row includes Ayanna Bria Bakari, Toccara Castleman, Alexis Janae and more.
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company is presenting the first production in its 2026 - 2027 season, Mud Row, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Malkia Stampley, now playing through November 15, in Theater One at Theater Wit. Get a first look at production photos!
Set in the historically Black neighborhood of Mud Row in West Chester, Pennsylvania, two generations of sisters protect and defy the legacy of their foremothers in this surprisingly funny, thrilling and ultimately hopeful play from Tony Nominee and MacArthur "Genius" Grant Recipient Dominique Morisseau. Mud Row deftly shifts between past and present exploring themes of identity, belonging and the complexities of heritage through the lives of several Black women and men, each with their own struggles and aspirations.
The cast of Mud Row includes Ayanna Bria Bakari (Regine); Toccara Castleman (Frances); Alexis Janae (Elsie); Tiffany Renee Johnson (Toshi); Jabari Khaliq (Tyriek); Jamaque Thomas (Davin); Maureen Azzun (Toshi U/S); Quenna Barrett (Regine U/S); Emefa Dzodzomenyo (Elsie U/S); Aundria TraNay (Frances U/S); Solomon Langley (Tyriek U/S) and Brandon Sapp (Davin U/S).
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Alexis Janae and Toccara Castleman
Alexis Janae and Toccara Castleman
Ayanna Bria Bakari and Tiffany Renee Johnson
Ayanna Bria Bakari and Jamaque Thomas
Jabari Khaliq and Tiffany Renee Johnson
Jamaque Thomas and Ayanna Bria Bakari
Jabari Khaliq and Tiffany Renee
Toccara Castleman and Alexis
Ayanna Bria Bakari, Toccara Castleman, Tiffany Renee Johnson and Alexis Janae
Ayanna Bria Bakari, Jamaque Thomas, Jabari Khaliq and Tiffany Renee Johnson
Tiffany Renee Johnson and Jabari Khaliq
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