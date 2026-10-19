Photos: First Look at MUD ROW Now Playing at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

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Remy Bumppo Theatre Company is presenting the first production in its 2026 - 2027 season, Mud Row, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Malkia Stampley, now playing through November 15, in Theater One at Theater Wit. Get a first look at production photos!

Set in the historically Black neighborhood of Mud Row in West Chester, Pennsylvania, two generations of sisters protect and defy the legacy of their foremothers in this surprisingly funny, thrilling and ultimately hopeful play from Tony Nominee and MacArthur "Genius" Grant Recipient Dominique Morisseau. Mud Row deftly shifts between past and present exploring themes of identity, belonging and the complexities of heritage through the lives of several Black women and men, each with their own struggles and aspirations.

The cast of Mud Row includes Ayanna Bria Bakari (Regine); Toccara Castleman (Frances); Alexis Janae (Elsie); Tiffany Renee Johnson (Toshi); Jabari Khaliq (Tyriek); Jamaque Thomas (Davin); Maureen Azzun (Toshi U/S); Quenna Barrett (Regine U/S); Emefa Dzodzomenyo (Elsie U/S); Aundria TraNay (Frances U/S); Solomon Langley (Tyriek U/S) and Brandon Sapp (Davin U/S).

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 10 Hrs 14 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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