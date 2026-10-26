Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
IT'S A HORRIBLE LIFE - A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody is Coming to Theater Wit
It's a Horrible Life will play December 3, 2026 – January 3, 2027.
Hell in a Handbag Productions will launch its 25th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of It's a Horrible Life – A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody, the first-ever musical installment in the company's long-running Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes parody series. Written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Ryan Kenney, It's a Horrible Life will play December 3, 2026 – January 3, 2027 at Theater Wit in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
The cast includes ensemble members Kelly Bolton*, David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones*, Scott Sawa* and Danne W. Taylor* with Britain Shutters and Honey West. Understudies include Nick Dorado and Gretchen Greear.
About the Production:
Following a string of holiday mishaps and a disastrous audition for the Miami Senior Center's production of It's a Wonderful Life, Dorothy (David Cerda*) begins to question her very existence. An angel intervenes, revealing that her roommates wouldn't last 20-minutes without her.
The production team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Designer), Ben Argenta Kress (Costume Design), Elizabeth Cooper (Lighting Design), Maggie O'Brien (Props Design), Syd Genco (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design), Mealah Heidenreich (Production Manager), Jason Pikscher (Technical Director), Julia Witty (Stage Manager), Max Ching (Assistant Stage Manager), Peter Neville (Videographer), Rick Aguilar (Photography) and Michael S. Miller* (Graphics).
For a quarter-century, Handbag has served Chicago audiences its unique brand of camp and ridiculousness – earning a fiercely dedicated following and a recent induction into the 2026 Chicago LGBT+ Hall of Fame.
Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios.
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