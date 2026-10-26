IT'S A HORRIBLE LIFE - A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody is Coming to Theater Wit

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Hell in a Handbag Productions will launch its 25th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of It's a Horrible Life – A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody, the first-ever musical installment in the company's long-running Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes parody series. Written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Ryan Kenney, It's a Horrible Life will play December 3, 2026 – January 3, 2027 at Theater Wit in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

The cast includes ensemble members Kelly Bolton*, David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones*, Scott Sawa* and Danne W. Taylor* with Britain Shutters and Honey West. Understudies include Nick Dorado and Gretchen Greear.

About the Production:

Following a string of holiday mishaps and a disastrous audition for the Miami Senior Center's production of It's a Wonderful Life, Dorothy (David Cerda*) begins to question her very existence. An angel intervenes, revealing that her roommates wouldn't last 20-minutes without her.

The production team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Designer), Ben Argenta Kress (Costume Design), Elizabeth Cooper (Lighting Design), Maggie O'Brien (Props Design), Syd Genco (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design), Mealah Heidenreich (Production Manager), Jason Pikscher (Technical Director), Julia Witty (Stage Manager), Max Ching (Assistant Stage Manager), Peter Neville (Videographer), Rick Aguilar (Photography) and Michael S. Miller* (Graphics).

For a quarter-century, Handbag has served Chicago audiences its unique brand of camp and ridiculousness – earning a fiercely dedicated following and a recent induction into the 2026 Chicago LGBT+ Hall of Fame.



Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 06 Hrs 02 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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