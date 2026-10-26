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IT'S A HORRIBLE LIFE - A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody is Coming to Theater Wit

It's a Horrible Life will play December 3, 2026 – January 3, 2027.

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IT'S A HORRIBLE LIFE - A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody is Coming to Theater Wit

Hell in a Handbag Productions will launch its 25th Anniversary Season with the world premiere of It's a Horrible Life – A Golden Girls Lost Episodes Musical Parody, the first-ever musical installment in the company's long-running Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes parody series. Written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Ryan Kenney, It's a Horrible Life will play December 3, 2026 – January 3, 2027 at Theater Wit in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

The cast includes ensemble members Kelly Bolton*, David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones*, Scott Sawa* and Danne W. Taylor* with Britain Shutters and Honey West. Understudies include Nick Dorado and Gretchen Greear.

About the Production:

Following a string of holiday mishaps and a disastrous audition for the Miami Senior Center's production of It's a Wonderful Life, Dorothy (David Cerda*) begins to question her very existence. An angel intervenes, revealing that her roommates wouldn't last 20-minutes without her.

The production team includes Marcus Klein (Scenic Designer), Ben Argenta Kress (Costume Design), Elizabeth Cooper (Lighting Design), Maggie O'Brien (Props Design), Syd Genco (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design), Mealah Heidenreich (Production Manager), Jason Pikscher (Technical Director), Julia Witty (Stage Manager), Max Ching (Assistant Stage Manager), Peter Neville (Videographer), Rick Aguilar (Photography) and Michael S. Miller* (Graphics).

For a quarter-century, Handbag has served Chicago audiences its unique brand of camp and ridiculousness – earning a fiercely dedicated following and a recent induction into the 2026 Chicago LGBT+ Hall of Fame.


Photo Credit: Rick Aguilar Studios.
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