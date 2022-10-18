THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER to be Presented at Beverly Arts Center This Holiday Season

Chicago's Beverly Arts Center will present a new production of the perennial Chicago holiday favorite musical THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, for five performances only, from Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11. The new production of the musical by Julie Shannon and John Reeger will be directed by David G. Zak, who directed its world premiere at the Bailiwick Arts Center in 1995 and has directed the popular musical many times since. Reuniting with Zak and THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER is Jeremy Ramey, the former Resident Music Director of Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, who will serve as Music Director as he did for a number of the musical's Bailiwick productions. Casting and production team will be announced shortly.



THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER is based on the true story of the Rouse Simmons, a Great Lakes schooner whose captain during the late 19th century risked life and limb to transport fir trees from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to Chicago's German immigrants, who missed the Christmas tradition in their home country of decorating evergreen trees. The treacherous voyage in the often-stormy December waters of Lake Michigan brought the Christmas Tree tradition to America. Following the musical's 1995 premiere, it immediately became a Chicago holiday tradition. It was performed every year by Bailiwick Repertory from 1995 to 2008 and has enjoyed at least six holiday season productions in the area since then. Beverly Arts Center Artistic Director Kevin Pease (who was a member of the original 1995 cast) says, "We're pleased to be bringing THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER back to Chicago. It's our hope that the Beverly Arts Center will be its new home for many Christmas seasons to come."



THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER is part of the Beverly Arts Center's BOLD VOICES season - celebrating Chicago artists and stories. The season, the BAC's first since the pandemic, will also include productions of Lorraine Hansberry's A RAISIN IN THE SUN IN February and FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, co-directed by E. Faye Butler and Felicia P. Fields, in June.



Tickets for THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER are $40 and are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204015®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthebeverlyartscenter.com%2Fevent%2Fthe-christmas-schooner%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Beverly Arts Center is located at 2407 W. 111th Street, Chicago.