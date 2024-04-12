THE CHOIR OF MAN Extends in Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International sensation The Choir of Man has announced the extension of its Chicago production due to popular demand! The cast of Chicago area natives and all-star The Choir of Man veterans direct from the UK will now entertain audiences through July 14, 2024, at the Apollo Theate at 2550 N Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. Known across the globe as “the ultimate feel-good show,” The Choir of Man is 90 minutes of indisputable joy.

“We’re absolutely thrilled by the warm welcome we’ve received in Chicago. Audiences have embraced our show, and the energy radiating from the crowd every night is more than we could’ve hoped for,” notes director Nic Doodson. “We can’t wait to welcome more people to our pub, ‘The Jungle,’ to share stories, songs, and of course, a pint! Cheers!”

Welcome to The Choir of Man, the best pub in the world. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s a theater experience unlike any you’ve had before. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk melodies, and pub anthems, The Choir of Man has something for everyone. A cast of nine (extra)ordinary and multi-talented guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance, and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that popular gathering place—your favorite local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the excitement. Raise a glass with us! Cheers!

The Choir of Man is an uplifting celebration of community and friendship where everyone is welcome. It's 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in Chicago! Brimming with hits from artists such as Adele, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Luther Vandross and more, the cast features world-class tap dancers, singers, and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this feel-good show.

The cast of The Choir of Man includes Marc Akinfolarin, Paul Deegan, RJ Griffith, Ifan Gwilym-Jones, Norton James, Cal T King, George Knapper, Benji Lord, Mark Loveday, Shane McDaid, Kristian Morse, David Shute, and Kevin James Sievert.

Bringing the music to life each night is an incredible live band, including Rafe Bradford (Bass), Seth Pae (Violin, Viola, Keys), Scott Simon (Drums), and Kelan M. Smith (Guitar, Banjo, Mandolin).

A mug-clinking success, The Choir of Man comes from the creative minds of Andrew Kay (Soweto Gospel Choir, Bluey’s Big Play, and the award-winning North by Northwest) and Nic Doodson (The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys), with lead producers Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, Scott Prisand and Matthew Weaver (Rock of Ages and Soul Train) and The Everywhere Group. The music is arranged and orchestrated by the show's Musical Supervisor, Jack Blume, while dialogue takes the form of spoken word monologues written by performance poet Ben Norris. The movement direction and choreography is by original cast member and tap dancer Freddie Huddleston.

The complete creative team includes Andrew Kay (Creator & Producer), Nic Doodson (Creator, Director & Producer), Jack Blume (Musical Supervisor, Vocal Arranger & Orchestrator), Freddie Huddleston (Movement Director & Choreographer), Ben Norris (Monologues Writer), Oli Townsend (Scenic Designer), Verity Sadler (Costume Designer & Co-Scenic Designer), Richard Dinnen (Lighting Designer), Sten Severson (Sound Designer), Norton James (Resident Associate Director), Michael McBride (Resident Musical Director), Debbie O’Brien (Casting Director UK), and Claire Simon (Casting Director, USA).

Single tickets for The Choir of Man start at $35. Tickets for performances through July 14, 2024, are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, by calling (773) 935-6100, or by visiting the box office at the Apollo Theater. Group reservations (10 or more people) are currently available through Group Tix and Tours at 312-423-6612 orwww.grouptixandtours.com.

The Choir of Man was first presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and has since been performed at venues around the world, including the Sydney Opera House and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Since 2018, The Choir of Man has been a resident show on board the Norwegian Escape and Norwegian Encore cruise ships. The West End production now in its second year was nominated for a 2022 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.