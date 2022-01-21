THE BEST OF SECOND CIT Comes to The MAC, February 12

It has been said that a shared sense of humor is key to a happy relationship. That is why the McAninch Arts Center believes there is no better way of celebrating Valentine's Day than with "The Best of Second City" Saturday, Feb. 12, at 5 and 8 p.m. Special Valentine's-themed drink specials will be available.



This show features the best sketches and songs from The Second City's 60-year history made famous by superstars like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Bill Murray, Keegan-Michael Key, Aidy Bryant and more. As a special treat to MAC audiences, The Second City will end each show with an improv set allowing patrons to interact with the cast and marvel at the comedic geniuses at work. It is the perfect date night or evening to enjoy with friends.



The cast will include Jillian Ebanks, Kiley Fitzgerald, Leila Gorstein, Jordan Stafford and another cast member to be announced. Music Director/Keyboardist is John Love. Stage Manager is Sara Stock



Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors in 1959. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars. Co-founded by Spolin's son, Paul Sills, along with Howard Alk and Bernie Sahlins, The Second City was experimental and unconventional in its approach to both theater and comedy. Almost immediately, alumni of The Second City, including Alan Arkin, Joan Rivers, Fred Willard, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, launched the theater into the international spotlight.



In 1976, The Second City launched "SCTV," which has been hailed as one of the greatest sketch comedy series of all time. The two-time Emmy winner featured an all-star cast made up of Martin Short, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara, John Candy, Eugene Levy, Dave Thomas, Joe Flaherty, and Rick Moranis. Today, The Second City is a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent. In addition to its stages, Second City Touring Companies perform electrifying revues and original productions across North America and abroad. The Second City has Training Centers in Chicago, Toronto, Hollywood, and online teaches thousands of students a year. The Second City Works is an industry leader in bringing improv-based methodologies to businesses and organizations of all types.

Tickets



"The Best of The Second City" returns to the McAninch Arts Center, located at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage, Saturday, Feb. 12, with performances at 5 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $38-$48. For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call the MAC Box Office at 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12 noon to 6 p.m. and one hour prior to performance.