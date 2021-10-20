Strawdog Theatre Presents HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS At Rivendell Theatre

Strawdog Theatre Company has welcomed back live audiences this winter with its annual holiday hit Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, playing November 20 - December 12, 2021 at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago.

Returning for its fourth consecutive year, Hershel is based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Hannah Todd and music direction by Ricky Harris.

Tickets are free and are available Friday, October 29 at www.strawdog.org. The press openings are Saturday, November 20 at 1 pm & 4 pm and Sunday November 21 at 1 pm & 4 pm.

Please note: Audience members aged 2+ years must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times. All audience members aged 12+ years must provide, before entering the venue: proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative PCR test (taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry) or proof of negative COVID-19 antigen test (taken no more than 6 hours prior to entry)

Hershel will feature Morgan Lavenstein as Hershel, Charlie Baker as Leor, Christopher Thomas Pow as Sammy, Rebecca Marowitz as Max, LaKecia Harris as Sara and Amy Gorelow as Al.

Understudies: Andrew Clancey, Teagan Earley, Katie Incardona, Elizabeth McAnulty Quilter, Gavin Mueller and Becca Rowland.

A traveling troupe of actors comes to town to find no one celebrating Hanukkah. They must put on a show to save the holiday! Will they bring back the spirit of Hanukkah to the town? Will Hershel of Ostropol outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue? In this adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, the story comes to life with music, puppets and a little bit of magic for families of all ages to enjoy.

Performance schedule: Saturdays and Sunday at 1 pm and 4 pm. Please note: there will be an added understudy performance on Friday, December 10 at 7:30 pm.

The production team includes ), Caitlin McLeod (scenic designer; co-puppet designer), Daniel Etti-Williams (sound designer), Foiles (props designer, co-puppet designer), Amanda Crockett (choreographer), Stephanie Diaz (puppetry consultant), Karissa Murrell Myers* (casting director), Sophia Sinsheimer (assistant director), Oswald Avile (stage manager), Paul Cook* (production manager), Evan Sposato (technical director), Gregory Graham (costumer), Catherine Miller (cultural consultant) and Kelly Levander (marketing).

Comments Strawdog Artistic Director Kamille Dawkins, "This incredibly imaginative retelling of Hershel will truly captivate and entertain in ways unparalleled. Hannah Todd's direction and our amazingly skilled designers and performers are crafting something heartfelt, fun and exciting."

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member