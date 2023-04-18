Steppenwolf Theatre To Host 2023 Gala At The Old Post Office, May 13

The acclaimed Steppenwolf Ensemble and Board of Trustees will host Steppenwolf 2023 Gala, an unforgettable evening celebrating 47 years of powerful and thought-provoking storytelling. Emceed by ensemble member Gary Cole, this year's celebration takes place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:30 pm at The Old Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren St. in Chicago.

The unforgettable evening begins with a unique opportunity to mingle with ensemble members and artists during a festive cocktail reception. The party continues with a gourmet seated dinner and live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Steppenwolf's artists. Party into the night with dancing to the beats of DJ Rae Chardonnay and an after-hours lounge. Attire is fun, urban chic. Longtime Steppenwolf supporters Bruce Sagan and Bette Cerf Hill will be honored by Eric and Liz Lefkofsky.

Steppenwolf's annual Gala generates vital funding that provides an artistic home for its ensemble, brings bold and innovative theatrical experiences to the stage and creates educational programs that reach thousands of teens throughout the Chicago region.

Steppenwolf Theatre Co-Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis comment, "As ensemble members, the gala is one of our most treasured nights of the year. It's the one night when we get to gather as an artistic family alongside our greatest supporters to celebrate the past and dream about our future."

Gala 2023 Co-Chairs include ensemble members Kathryn Erbe and Namir Smallwood, trustee Susan O. Berghoef and Shmaila Tahir and trustee Asheesh Goel.

Single tickets starting at $1,500 and tables for 2023 Gala are currently available by contacting Steppenwolf's Special Events Department at (312) 654-5632 or specialevents@steppenwolf.org.

Gary Cole (Emcee) joined Steppenwolf after appearing in the landmark production of Balm in Gilead in 1985. He last appeared in both the London and Sydney productions of August: Osage County and also appeared off-Broadway in Steppenwolf's production of True West, directed by Gary Sinise. Other Steppenwolf productions include Closer, Sideman, Bang and Tracers. Gary was also a founding member of Remains Theatre Ensemble. Television and film appearances include Veep, The Good Wife, Mercy Street, The West Wing, Office Space, A Simple Plan, One Hour Photo, Talladega Nights, Pineapple Express, Fatal Vision, Midnight Caller, American Gothic and The Brady Bunch Movie. He currently appears on NCIS.

Founding Sponsors: CRC Group, Caroline and Keating Crown, GCM Grosvenor, Kirkland & Ellis, LLP, Liz and Eric Lefkofsky, Northern Trust, Anne and Don Phillips, Pritzker Traubert Foundation, The Crown Family and Zell Family Foundation. Innovators: Allstate Insurance Company, Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Bluhm Family Charitable Foundation, Dennis and Karen Chookaszian, Rich and Margery Feitler, Chris and Eileen Murphy and Colette Cachey Smithburg and Tom Smithburg, The O'Halleran Family, The Orlebeke Foundation, PNC, Sterling Bay and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is a Chicago theater that is home to America's ensemble. The company began performing in the mid-1970s in the basement of a Highland Park, IL church-today Steppenwolf is the nation's premier ensemble theater with 49 members who are among the top actors, playwrights and directors in the field. Deeply rooted in its ensemble ethos, the company is committed to equity, diversity, inclusion and making the Steppenwolf experience accessible to all. Groundbreaking productions from Balm in Gilead and August: Osage County to Downstate and Pass Over-and accolades that include the National Medal of Arts and 12 Tony Awards-have made the theatre legendary. Artistic programming includes a membership series; a Steppenwolf for Young Adults season; LookOut, a multi-genre performance series; and the Steppenwolf NOW virtual stage. The nationally recognized work of Steppenwolf Education engages more than 20,000 participants annually in Chicagoland communities promoting compassion, encouraging curiosity and inspiring action. While firmly grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. 2021 marked the opening of Steppenwolf's landmark Lefkofsky Arts & Education Center-deepening the company's commitment to Chicagoland teens and serving as a cultural nexus for Chicago. Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis are the Artistic Directors and E. Brooke Flanagan is Executive Director. Keating Crown is Chair of Steppenwolf's Board of Trustees.

Steppenwolf's Mission: Steppenwolf strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment. We succeed when we disrupt your routine with experiences that spark curiosity, empathy and joy. We invite you to join our ensemble as we navigate, together, our complex world. steppenwolf.org, facebook.com/steppenwolftheatre, twitter.com/steppenwolfthtr and instagram.com/steppenwolfthtr.