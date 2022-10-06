Steppenwolf Theatre Company Announces LookOut Winter 2023 Season Featuring the Debut of BEFORE WINTER & More

LookOut, Steppenwolf Theatre's performance series that presents the work of artists and companies across genre and form, has announced its Winter 2023 season, showcasing the work of Chicago's exciting experimental devisers, choreographers, performers and more. Highlights include the debut of Before Winter, a haunting piece of experimental theater by Tony Kunst; an intimate circus show that takes a daring look at queer friendship by Company to X for; and Dogs or Cats; Augmented Body an interdisciplinary puppetry show by Jaerin Son.

Additionally, the LookOut Series is excited to announce the launch of its new curatorial residency program. This program offers an opportunity for up-and-coming Chicago practitioners to curate a series of performances over a two-week span. During this time residents are encouraged to approach these performances as a unit, placing them in conversation with one another. For the launch of this program, curators Kara Brody & Amanda Maraist chose to spotlight three movement makers in a series titled: work around. The series offers Chicago-based dance artists Cat Mahari, Tuli Bera and Drew Lewis time and resources towards the development of their work. Each of these artists will perform an iteration of their in-progress work for a two-weekend showcase in February.

All LookOut performances take place in Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater, an intimate and flexible venue nestled behind Front Bar, 1700 N. Halsted St. Tickets, which range in price from $12 - $40, are now on sale by visiting steppenwolf.org/lookout or by calling the Box Office at (312) 335-1650.

The full Lookout 2023 Winter season (in chronological order):

Beyond This Point Presents

Dreams, and why not?

Dates: Friday, November 4 & Saturday, November 5 at 8:00 pm

Ticket Price: $12

Description: Equal parts earnest and nihilist, Dreams, and why not? is a percussion-based piece that consciously and continuously breaks the border between reality and fiction, between facts and fabrications, both musical and performative.

All We Can See from Here

By Ginger Krebs

In collaboration with Kennedy Alexandria, Lauren Kunath and Andy Slavin

Dates: Thursday, November 10; Friday, November 11 & Saturday, November 12 at 8:00 pm

Ticket Price: $20 general, $12 student

Description: All We Can See from Here proposes a ritual of interdependence. Four dancers will build a succession of symmetrical, interlocking shelters with their bodies. When synchrony falters, the team ceremonially recalibrates.

Before Winter

By Tony Kunst

Dates: Friday, November 18 & Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 pm

Sunday, November 20, 3:00 pm

Ticket Price: $15

Description: Before Winter is a solo performance based on multiple instances of Black Trans Women who have been discovered in lakes and rivers across the U.S. Merging text, sound and movement, Before Winter creates a haunting piece of theater that tackles ongoing issues concerning violence against Black Trans Women. ​

Surface Tension

By Company To X For

Dates: Thursday, December 10 & Friday, December 9 at 8:00 pm

Ticket Price: $25

Description: Surface Tension takes a beautiful and daring look at a queer friendship. At points ecstatic, dark, searching and joyful, this intimate circus show celebrates vulnerable connection through sincere juggling.

LINCOLN IN NEW SALEM

An Experimental Opera by Corey Smith

Dates: Thursday, January 5; Friday, January 6 & Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 pm

Ticket Price: $20

Description: LINCOLN IN NEW SALEM is a new experimental opera from performance artist Corey Smith that looks at Abraham Lincoln's twenties through a kaleidoscope - a whirlwind of music, dance and myth-making for our most mythologized president. ​

TRAP DOOR

By Nereida Patricia, Lileana Moore and Ashanti Iamoa

Dates: Thursday, January 12; Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14 at 8:00 pm

Ticket Price: $20 general, $15 for BIPOC/NB individuals using PROMO: BICPOCNB

Description: TRAP DOOR uses narrative device, sound and movement to explore Trans politics of visibility and abstraction.

Trust Coming Home

By Jasmin Taylor

Dates: Friday, January 20 & Saturday, January 21 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, January 22 at 3:00 pm

Ticket Price: $40

Description: Hosted by Jasmin Taylor, Trust Coming Home is an evening of movement, sound and connection with various Chicago based artists and trainees of the Joffrey Contemporary Ballet Program. Inspired by Taylor's return to - and safety within - her body, this evening hopes to inspire others to return to - and safely reside within - their own bodies.

Dogs or Cats; Augmented Body

By Jaerin Son

Dates: Thursday, January 26; Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28 at 8:00 pm

Ticket Price: $25

Description: Dogs or Cats; Augmented Body is an interdisciplinary experimental puppetry show that combines bunraku-marionette puppetry and shadow puppetry. Based on Jaerin Son's immigration experience, DC;AB tells the story of a female robot and her human physical therapist's burgeoning friendship.

work around

Curated by Kara Brody and Amanda Maraist

Description: Built from a need for more support towards creative processes, work around aims to redirect the desire for finished products by allocating resources towards developmental stages of artists' work. This two-week series amplifies the process of three exceptional Chicago-based dance artists - Cat Mahari, Tuli Bera and Drew Lewis. With 40+ hours of rehearsal space, each artist will dream up an iteration of their in-progress work for a two-weekend showcase.

Blk Ark: the impossible manifestation (work in progress)

By Cat Mahari

Part of work around

Dates: Saturday, February 4 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 pm

Ticket Price: $25

Description: Blk Ark: the Impossible Manifestation (work in progress) asks: "What will it take to get free?'' and "Can we see a new world from here?" In embodiment of Hip Hop's Wildstyle, Mahari uses movement to escape from bondage and create an alternative world.

Bangali Meye

By Tuli Bera

Part of work around

Dates: Thursday, February 9 & Friday, February 10 at 8:00 pm

Ticket Price: Pay-what-you-can, $20, $15, $10 and $5

Description: Incorporating traditional and contemporary dance, film, fashion and ritual, Bangali Meye sheds new light on living in the United States of America in this performance that is equal parts intimate and epic.

Heavy Objects

By Drew Lewis

Part of work around

Dates: Saturday, February 11 at 8:00 pm; Sunday. February 12 at 7:00 pm

Ticket Price: $30

Description: Heavy Objects is a movement piece that looks at the hyper-sexuality of gay culture and asks how to exist in that culture while simultaneously trying to heal from sexual trauma.

A Safe Return

As the Chicago theatre community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Steppenwolf Theatre remains committed to the safety of its patrons and staff. For the most-up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit steppenwolf.org/welcomeback.





Accessibility

Steppenwolf offers accessible services to ensure all audience members have access to our work, including American Sign Language interpretation, Spanish Language captions, wheelchair accessible seating and more. With questions, email access@steppenwolf.org.

