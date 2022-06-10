Steep Returns With PARIS This Month

Steep Theatre will make its much-anticipated return to production with the Midwest Premiere of Eboni Booth's Paris, opening June 18th. Ms. Booth, a Drama Desk award-winning actor, made her Off-Broadway playwriting debut with the critically-acclaimed Paris at Atlantic Theatre Company in January of 2020. Steep Ensemble Member Jonathan Berry, who has been at the helm of a slew of Steep hits over the years including Ike Holter's Red Rex and Simon Stephens' Birdland, directs.

With Paris, Steep will also introduce audiences to its newly acquired home. The company recently bought a former church at 1044 West Berwyn, a block and a half from the storefront where the company made its home from 2008 to 2020. Steep is planning a renovation of the building to create a new home for art, artists, and community that will support the company's growth for years to come. In advance of that construction, Steep is excited to activate the space and begin producing in its new home.

" We're grateful not only for the opportunity to share Eboni's remarkable voice with Chicago, but to have her work breathe life into our new home," said Steep Artistic Director Peter Moore.



Paris will feature Steep Ensemble Members Amber Sallis and Alex Gillmor, and guest artists Alex Levy, Josh Odor, Michaela Petro, Lynda Shandrake, and Terence Sims. Sims, Shandrake, Petro, and Levy will be making their Steep stage debuts.