Spotlight: BILLY ELLIOT at Paramount Theatre

Billy Elliot is Electric at Paramount Theatre in Downtown Aurora!

By: Mar. 08, 2024
The music of Elton John brings to life the story of Billy Elliot, an 11-year-old English boy who stumbles upon a ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson. His surprise love for dance must be hidden at all costs, especially from his coal miner father. With the help from his sharp-tongued teacher, Mrs. Wilkinson, Billy gets the chance to attend a prestigious ballet school and must decide what is most important: doing what he loves or doing what other people want.

Billy Elliot is a coming-of-age story that inspires us all to do what you love no matter what other people think. BE TRUE TO YOU.




