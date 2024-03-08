Spotlight: BILLY ELLIOT at Paramount Theatre

Billy Elliot is Electric at Paramount Theatre in Downtown Aurora!
The music of Elton John brings to life the story of Billy Elliot, an 11-year-old English boy who stumbles upon a ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson. His surprise love for dance must be hidden at all costs, especially from his coal miner father. With the help from his sharp-tongued teacher, Mrs. Wilkinson, Billy gets the chance to attend a prestigious ballet school and must decide what is most important: doing what he loves or doing what other people want.
Billy Elliot is a coming-of-age story that inspires us all to do what you love no matter what other people think. BE TRUE TO YOU.
