Skokie Theatre Announces Cast and Creatives For THE LIGHTNING THIEF: A PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

MadKap Productions has announced the cast and creative team for The Lightning Thief: a Percy Jackson Musical, a special Theatre for Young Audience presentation which will run for 10 live performances between June 7 and July 28 at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie.

The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical, is an of the popular young adult Percy Jackson book series by Rick Riordan, with a book by Joe Tracz and a score by Rob Rokicki. In 2017, it was nominated as Best New Musical for a Drama Desk award, an Outer Critics Circle award, and an Off-Broadway Alliance award. It is the story of a 12 year-old boy named Percy Jackson who finds out he's the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. While at a summer camp for demigods, he is sent on a quest with his friends Grover and Annabeth to recover the source and symbol of Zeus's power, his master lightning bolt, which was allegedly stolen by another god. If they don't find the bolt on time, the gods of Mount Olympus will go to war, wreaking havoc on the mortal world as they do.

The production is directed by Miranda Coble. Musical direction is my multi Joseph Jefferson award winner Jeremy Ramey with Choreography by Bianca Thompson. Maddy Shilts produces for MadKap Productions.

The diverse ensemble cast features P-Jay Adams as Percy Jackson, Isha Singh as Annabeth, Joey Prette as Grover, Maddy Shilts as Luke, Anna Seibert as Sally, Patty Roache as Chiron, Margaret Higgins as Clarisse, Zach Moore as Mr. D, and Kitty Phillips as Thalia.

The Lightning Thief: A Percy Jackson Musical opens Friday, June 7 at 7:30 pm., with additional performances Sat June 8 at 7:30 pm, Thu June 13 at 7:30 pm, Fri June 14 at 7:30 pm, Sat June 15 at 7:30 pm, Thu June 27 at 10:30 am, Thu July11 at 10:30 am, Fri July 26 at 2:00 pm, Sat July 27 at 2:00 pm, and Sun July 28 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 general admission, and $25 for students and seniors and can be purchased online at the button below or by phone at 847-677-7761.

MadKap Productions is celebrating their 10th anniversary at the Skokie Theatre. In addition to plays and musicals, they also produce concerts, cabaret, and comedy shows. They will be announcing their 11th season on March 29 at the opening for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.