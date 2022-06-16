Single Tickets for Lyric Opera of Chicago's 2022/23 Season on Sale Today

Single tickets are on sale today for Lyric Opera of Chicago's exciting 2022/23 Season, which features bold productions of classic operas, rarely performed masterworks of operatic comedy and drama, two Lyric world premieres set in Chicago, and two grand-scale productions of classic Broadway musicals. Until now, Lyric's fantastic new season was only available to subscribers.

"The plans for our next season have been years in the making, and I am excited for audiences to finally experience all of the musical, theatrical, and dramatic spectacles that Lyric offers," says Anthony Freud, Lyric's general director, president & CEO. "There's nothing like sharing in the joy of live performance, and I invite everyone to sample how thrilling a Lyric Opera experience can be."

Tickets

Single tickets are available today at 10am CT, online at lyricopera.org, by calling Lyric Audience Services at 312.827.5600, or by visiting the Box Office at the Lyric Opera House from 12-5pm CT. Discounts are still available for subscription packages and groups of 10 or more. Good seats remain for all performances, but limited availability is anticipated for many dates.

Music Director Enrique Mazzola conducts three operas in the fall: the season-opening performances of Verdi's exhilarating Ernani, part of Lyric's Early Verdi Series; the Lyric premiere of Verdi's epic masterwork Don Carlos in its original five-act French version; and the Lyric premiere of Rossini's sparkling comedy Le Comte Ory. Mazzola also conducts a one-night-only concert event featuring beloved soprano-and Lyric Special Projects Advisor-Renée Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry in concert with the Lyric Opera Orchestra, offering the Lyric premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts's The Brightness of Light.

Other classics in the season include the return of a whimsical production of Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, conducted by Lyric's former music director Sir Andrew Davis; and Bizet's Carmen, featuring opera's most alluring femme fatale and some of its most recognizable and popular music.

As part of Lyric's ongoing commitment to expanding opera beyond its traditional roots, the season includes two much-anticipated world premieres that each bring new creative voices to Chicago: the soul opera The Factotum, a comedy set in a Black barbershop on Chicago's South Side; and Proximity, a trio of new American operas that confront head-on some of the most challenging issues facing Chicago-and society at large.

The upcoming season at Lyric also features two grandly scaled productions of beloved Broadway musicals: the North American premiere of an internationally heralded new vision of Fiddler on the Roof, and a revival of West Side Story, the best-selling musical in Lyric history.