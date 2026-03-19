Shakespeare Project of Chicago Will Present DEAR RHODA at Local Libraries

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The Shakespeare Project of Chicago will present a new historical play, DEAR RHODA, written by Donna Russell and David Ranney and adapted and directed by Peter Garino, in a theatrical reading, touring March 20, 22 and 23 to three Chicago-area libraries.

A trunk of letters, abandoned for nearly a century, unlocks a forgotten world. They reveal the passionate long-distance affair between Rhoda, confined to a TB sanitarium, and Jerry, a bookseller, in the tumultuous 1920s. Their words weave a story of a love that defiantly countered bigotry and political persecution with poetry, music, and left-wing ideals. Their struggles and joys played out in Chicago's bohemian underground, the Dil Pickle Club, bringing their rediscovered message of hope and resilience vividly to life.

Directed by Garino, the Shakespeare Project artistic director, the cast includes Josh Carpenter as Carl Sandburg, Joe Fernandez as Jack Jones, Dev Kennedy as Clarence Darrow, Tim Kough as Bert Weber and Frank, Dina Monk as Lizzie Davis, Tom Morin as Jerry Nedwick, Jaime Nebeker as Martha Biegler and ANNA, J.G. Smith as Rhoda Katz and Allison Sokolowski as Fanny Brice. Gina Cioffi is the understudy.

The production features live musical accompaniment composed and performed by Shawn Wallace. Christopher Prentice is the stage manager.

DEAR RHODA had a staged reading in 2015 and received its world premiere by the Island Players on Washington Island, Wisc., in 2016. In 2024, the Shakespeare Project presented a theatrical reading of a new version of the script at the Newberry Library. This production presents the continued revision of the script.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances.

Admission is free and seating is limited.

Performance schedule

- Friday, March 20: 7 p.m. at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles. Register here

- Sunday, March 22: 2 p.m. at Propect Heights Public Library, 12 Elm St., Prospect Heights. Register here

- Monday, March 23: 6:30 p.m. at Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Register here

The Shakespeare Project's 2025-26 Season kicked off in November with ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL, directed by Michelle Shupe. In March, Richard Shavzin directed RICHARD II. The season will continue in April with Thomas Middleton's THE WITCH, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Peter Garino, and will conclude in June with ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA, directed by J.R. Sullivan.

For more information, visit shakespeareprojectchicago.org.