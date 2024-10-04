See SWEENEY TODD in Concert and THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW at The Center for Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spine-tingling celebrations will come to The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University (The Center) this October. They're brewing up a Spooky Season with two chilling performances: Sweeney Todd in Concert, a historic partnership between the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and Jeff Award-winning Kokandy Productions, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live shadow cast-perfect for getting into the Fall and Halloween spirit.

Earlier this year, The Center introduced its 2024-25 Season as four carefully curated signature series: Spotlight, Family, From Us to You, Opera & Cabaret, and Mainstage Arts in Education.

Sweeney Todd in Concert will take the stage on Saturday, October 19. Experience the haunting tale of a vengeful barber through Stephen Sondheim's iconic score. A talented cast of performers and the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra come together for an unforgettable night filled with thrilling melodies and captivating vocals. This historic collaboration is a must-see for musical theatre and classical music fans.

On Friday, October 25, The Center stages its second annual screening of the cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live, electrifying shadow cast. Our season's first From Us to You production proudly showcases The Center's commitment to creating artistic opportunities for Chicago's Southland artists. Featuring talented GovState alumni, faculty, students, and Southland residents, this interactive screening of the beloved film, complete with props and audience participation, will have you singing and dancing to the iconic songs. Patrons are encouraged to don their best costumes for the pre-show costume parade across the Center's stage.

Event Details:

Sweeney Todd in Concert

Date: Friday, October 19, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $45-90

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25

The Kokandy Cast of Sweeney Todd In Concert

Sweeney Todd: Kevin Webb (Jeff Award winner)

Mrs. Lovett: Brittney Brown

Tobias Rigg: Patrick O'Keefe (Jeff Award winner)

Anthony Hope: Ryan Stajmiger

Johanna: Chamaya Moody

Judge Turpin: Christopher Johnson

Beadle Bamford: Josiah Haugen

Adolfo Pirelli: Quinn Rigg

Beggar Woman: Ismael Garcia

Ensemble: Ethan Carlson, Tyler DeLoatch, Andrew Greiche, Charlie Mann, Nikki Krzebiot, Daniel Rausch, Maiko Terazawa, and Angela Yu.

The Shadow Cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Dr. Frank-N-Furter: Jeff Pattawi-Gamlin

Janet: Alex Pavloski

Brad: Kevin Kohn

Riff-Raff: Victoria Dean

Magenta: Katie Banks

Columbia/Trixie: Katherine Carl

Dr. Scott: Bob Szczepanski

Eddie: Kyle Cassady

Rocky: Mike Patrick

Criminologist: Nate Livingston

How to Purchase Tickets

Online at CenterTickets.net

Over the phone at 708.235.2222

In person at the Box Office: 1 University Parkway, University Park, IL 60484

Box Office Hours

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Open two hours prior to show times

Discounts are also available for seniors 65+, groups of 10+, GovState faculty and staff, and patrons purchasing tickets to three or more shows. To purchase tickets, call (708) 235-2222, visit www.CenterTickets.net, or visit the box office.

Flex Passes

There's still plenty of time to bundle with a Flex Pass! Flex buyers (patrons who purchase three or more shows) save 15% off tickets, receive priority seating, and enjoy flexible exchange or bank-a-credit privileges.

Know Before You Go

Parking is free. For best GPS directions, use the location search term "Governors State University."

