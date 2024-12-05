Saint Sebastian Players Presents Presents THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Saint Sebastian Players keeps the joy and craziness of the holidays going as its 43rd season continues with The Man Who Came to Dinner by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. Performances take place January 24–February 16, 2025 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).

This classic farce depicts the three-ring circus that ensues when Sheridan Whiteside—critic, lecturer, wit, radio orator, intimate friend of the great and near-great—having dined at the Stanleys' home, slips on their doorstep and breaks his hip. Confined for six weeks during the Christmas season, Whiteside turns the Stanley household upside down with his egotistical demands. Meanwhile, when his secretary gives notice, he employs every weapon in his arsenal of manipulation to keep her.

Directing The Man Who Came to Dinner is Sean Michael Barrett, who was Jeff-nominated for directing SSP's production of Boeing-Boeing. He also directed SSP's Nunsense and Born Yesterday, as well as Coffee in Limbo for SSP's 10-Minute Play Festival. His other directing credits include Seussical for Footlight Players and Lend Me A Tenor and Nunsense for The Acorn Project.

The cast includes (left to right, top to bottom) Bill Chamberlain as Sheridan Whiteside, Charlotte Harris, Claire Rutkowski*, David R. Feiler*, Ellen Shaw, Harper McCoy, Jack Mitchell, Jered Becker, Jill Chukerman Test*, Joseph Adlesick, Melinda “MJ” Deamon*, Renae Stone*, Russ Gager*, Trey Sorensen, Vito Vittore* and Zach Kunde. The Production Team includes Emil Zbella* as set designer, Amber Black as Costume Designer, Elliot DePappe as lighting designer, Sean Smyth* as sound designer, Abbey Schnell as stage manager, Paula Kenar* as properties manager, and John Austin* and Lauren Miller* as producers (*denotes SSP company member).

SSP's 43rd season concludes with Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball running April 25–May 18, 2025.

SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago's North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/production-history/.

