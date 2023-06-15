SKUNK AND BADGER World Premiere & More Set for Lifeline Theatre 2023-24 Season

Lifeline Theatre has revealed its 2023-24 season of Big Stories, Up Close. It’s an exciting year of unforgettable stories brought to life, from beloved classics to modern titles.

The 2023-2024 MainStage season features a revival of ensemble member John Hildreth’s adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s classic Cat’s Cradle, followed by a retelling of Nambi E. Kelley’s Native Son. The KidSeries season will feature the world premiere of ensemble member Alan Donahue’s adaptation of Amy Timberlake and Jon Klassen’s Skunk and Badger. Additionally, Lifeline Theatre will produce the 27th annual Fillet of Solo Festival, a three-week, multi-venue solo performance and storytelling festival, as well as the 3rd Annual Adaptation Development Workshop featuring new playwrights and their world premiere works.

Season memberships for the 2023-2024 go on sale July 5. To purchase season memberships or for more information call the Lifeline Theatre Box Office at 773-761-4477, or visitClick Here.

MainStage Season

Cat’s Cradle, September 1 – October 22 (opens 9/11/23, 7 p.m.)

Native Son, May 10 – June 30, 2024 (opens 5/20/24, 7 p.m.)

KidSeries Season

Skunk and Badger, February 29 – April 7, 2024 (opens 3/3/24, 1 p.m.)

Plus

The 27th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, January 12-21, 2024

The 3rd Annual BIPOC Adaptation Development Showcase, July 2024

New season memberships offer a variety of ways to interact with Lifeline. The Full Membership includes 3 flex tickets for MainStage productions and playwright showcase, 2 flex tickets for KidSeries productions, and a Fillet of Solo Fest Pass all for $155 (a $200 value). The Limited Membership includes 3 flex tickets for MainStage productions and playwright showcase for $100 (a $135 value). Being a Lifeline Member allows patrons to save up to 34% off regular ticket prices; offers a 20% discount on additional tickets, drama camp registration, Lifeline merchandise, and gives first choice of seats with unlimited free ticket exchanges.

An add-on for KidSeries shows is admission to one “Stories Come Alive!” hour during each KidSeries production for only $10. These hour-long sessions (running Sundays at 12 p.m., between regularly-scheduled KidSeries performances) feature readings, on-your-feet drama games, and fun to supplement the KidSeries productions.

Ticket prices for the 2023-24 season are as follows: regular single MainStage tickets are $45; group rates available for 10 or more; previews are $25; seniors and active and retired military personnel (with ID) are $35; students (with ID) are $15. Lifeline’s KidSeries single tickets are $20; and previews are $15 each.

Lifeline Theatre is located at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Lifeline is accessible by CTA (Red Line Morse stop/buses) and free parking is available at Sullivan High School (6631 N Bosworth Ave, lot located on the corner of Albion and Bosworth) with free shuttle service before and after the show. Street parking is also available. Lifeline is accessible to wheelchair users and visitors who need to avoid stairs.

Lifeline Theatre explores, interprets, and reimagines books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives.

Founded in 1982, Lifeline is known for staging innovative adaptations of great works of fiction as well as commissioning original work. In 1987, Lifeline added KidSeries plays for children and families, and has been producing full seasons of programming for both adults and children ever since. Over the course of forty seasons and over two hundred productions, Lifeline Theatre has made not only an indelible mark on the Chicago theatre scene, but an invaluable contribution to the theatre world at large. Lifeline’s dedicated artistic ensemble has developed one hundred and forty-six world premiere literary adaptations and original plays, nearly forty of which have had a life beyond their Lifeline premieres, with over three hundred subsequent productions spread across over forty U.S. states, six Canadian provinces, plus productions in England, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, and Guatemala. Additionally, four scripts developed at Lifeline Theatre have gone on to U.S. national tours, and over a dozen have been published. Lifeline Theatre has garnered a total of fifty-three Jeff Awards (Equity and Non-Equity), including sixteen for New Adaptation, New Musical, or New Work.

Lifeline’s artistic ensemble is led by Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan and includes Aly Renee Amidei, Shelby Lynn Bias, Patrick Blashill, Jessica Wright Buha, Christina Calvit, Heather Currie, Bilal Dardai, Victoria Deiorio, Amanda Delheimer, Alan Donahue, Andrés Enriquez, Diane D. Fairchild, Kevin D. Gawley, Peter Greenberg, James E. Grote, Chris Hainsworth, John Hildreth, Paul S. Holmquist, Elise Kauzlaric, Robert Kauzlaric, Anthony Kayer, Frances Limoncelli, Amanda Link, Martel Manning, Katie McLean Hainsworth, Dorothy Milne, Shole Milos, Sandy Snyder Pietz, Suzanne Plunkett, Maren Robinson, Phil Timberlake, Jenifer Tyler, Christopher M. Walsh, and Christopher Vizurraga.

Lifeline Theatre’s programs are partially supported by Carol Oppenheim + Jerome Lamet Charitable Fund; a CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events; Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation; FGMK LLC; Flex Print, Inc.; Illinois Arts Council Agency; MacArthur Fund for Arts and Culture at Prince; Rogers Park Social; S&C Electric Company Fund; The Shubert Foundation; and the annual support of businesses and individuals.

MainStage Productions

Cat’s Cradle

Based on the popular novel by Kurt Vonnegut

Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member John Hildreth

Directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Heather Currie

September 1 – October 22

Regular tickets $45; preview tickets $25

Previews: Fridays, September 1 and 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, September 2 and 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, September 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Opening: Monday, September 11 at 7 p.m. (press also invited to final preview on September 10 at 2:30 p.m.)

Regular Run: September 15 – October 22: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at

2:30 p.m.

Join the famed Hoenikker family on the Caribbean Island of San Lorenzo for a satirical tale of how “pure” scientific research, banana republic politics, and an organized religion based on lies bring about the end of the world. You’re invited to convert yourself, learn a new way to make love, and make a supreme gesture to God Almighty (if indeed, He is still with us) in this revival of ensemble member John Hildreth’s playful adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s beloved novel.

Ensemble member Heather Currie (So, You Think It’s Easy Being the Tooth Fairy?, Lester’s Dreadful Sweaters) tackles ensemble member John Hildreth’s (Treasure Island, Watership Down) invigorating adaptation of one of Kurt Vonnegut’s most beloved novels for a new generation.

Native Son

Based on the novel by Richard Wright

Adapted by Nambi E. Kelley

Directed by Lifeline Theatre artistic director Ilesa Duncan

May 10 – June 30, 2024

Regular tickets $45; preview tickets $25

Previews: Fridays, May 10 and May 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, May 11 and May 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, May 12 and May 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Monday, May 20, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. (press also invited to final preview on May 19 at 2:30 p.m.)

Regular Run: May 24 – June 30, 2024: Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Suffocating in rat-infested poverty on Chicago’s South Side during the 1930s, twenty-year-old Bigger Thomas struggles to find a place for himself in a world whose prejudice has shut him out. After taking a job in a wealthy white man's house, Bigger unwittingly unleashes a series of events that violently and irrevocably seal his fate. Adapted with theatrical ingenuity by Chicago's own Nambi E. Kelley, this Native Son captures the power of Richard Wright's novel for a whole new generation.

Spearheaded by artistic director Ilesa Duncan (Middle Passage, Neverwhere,) experience Nambi E. Kelley’s “gutsy, powerful, and relentless” adaptation of Richard Wright’s powerful introspection on race and justice like never before.

KidSeries Production

Skunk and Badger

A world premiere based on the book by Amy Timberlake, illustrated by Jon Klassen

Adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Alan Donahue

Directed by Brian Tochterman Jr.

March 2 – April 7, 2024

Regular tickets $20; preview tickets $15

Previews: Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; and Sunday, March 3 at 11 a.m.

Press Opening: Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m.

Regular Run: March 9 – April 7, 2024: Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Badger loves nothing more than studying his rock collection in peace and quiet. So, when his Aunt Lula sends a letter saying he must share her brownstone home with her friend Skunk, he tries everything under the sun to get Skunk out! But is it wise to judge a book by its cover, or a rock by its texture, or a skunk by their scent? Strap in for wild antics, new friendships, and lots of chickens in this world premiere adaptation about stepping out of your comfort zone.

Ensemble member Alan Donahue (Bongo Larry and the Two Bad Bears, Sophie’s Masterpiece: A Spider’s Tale) teams up with director Brian Tochterman Jr. to bring you this world premiere that navigates the rocky road of two very different roommates.

The 27th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival

January 12 – 21, 2024

Tickets: $12 per performance; Festival Pass: $60

Celebrating the breadth of Chicago’s enduring storytelling and Live Lit scene, Lifeline brings together numerous solo performers and storytelling collectives for a three-week, multi-venue selection of powerful personal stories.

Participants, locations, scheduling, and full details for the 2024 Fillet of Solo Festival will be announced Fall 2023.

The 3rd Annual Adaptation Development Workshop

July 2024 (Dates to come)

Tickets: $25

Lifeline Theatre is invested in bringing new and diverse voices to its stage. As a new work company specializing in literary adaptation, we believe playwrights and those who adapt books and literature to the stage need time and resources to develop their work. This BIPOC-focused adaptation workshop and showcase seeks to support and collaborate with more writers and other artists of color.

Participants, scheduling, and full details for the 2024 Adaptation Workshop will be announced in Winter 2023.

Season memberships and single tickets for the 2023-24 season go on sale July 5. To purchase season subscriptions, single tickets or for more information call the Lifeline Theatre Box Office at 773-761-4477, or visitClick Here.