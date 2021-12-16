SKATES Starring Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young to be Presented in Chicago Spring 2022

Described as Grease meets Hairspray with a dash of Xanadu, the new musical Skates announces plans for its triumphant premiere to Chicago this spring! American Idol favorites Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young return to lead a stellar cast in this completely original, family-friendly musical, co-created by Christine Rea (book/lyrics) and Rick Briskin (music/lyrics), with direction by Brenda Didier, choreography by Christopher Chase Carter and music direction by Daniel A. Weiss. Skates enjoyed three preview performances in March 2020 before the worldwide shutdown. Defying the odds, this unstoppable show is ready to thrill audiences as the first major production in the newly-renovated Studebaker Theater inside the historic Fine Arts Building (410 S Michigan Ave, Chicago). Performances begin May 25, 2022.

Tickets for Skates A New Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.fineartsbuilding.com/events/skates or by calling 312-753-3210.

In addition to Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, returning cast members include Kelly Felthous, Nik Kmiecik and Adia Bell. Additional casting yet to be announced.

Just six days from opening before the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, and then losing its home when The Royal George Theatre was put up for sale, the new musical Skates is the definition of resilience taking the show's theme of "girl power" to the next level! Producing duo Christine Rea (HHWTS Productions) and Mary Beidler Gearen (Mary Beidler Gearen Productions) are proud to present at last the next big American musical sensation at the storied Studebaker Theater.

Creator/Producer Christine Rea notes, "A primary theme and the heart behind Skates-a story inspired by my childhood love for the roller rink and South Side Chicago roots-is one of belief. Believing in yourself and in the beauty of your dreams. That belief has sustained and fueled me through the challenges of the shutdown and recent loss of the Royal George Theatre. The opportunity to premiere Skates at the glorious Studebaker Theater-a space where theatrical giants such as Ethel Barrymore and Helen Hayes once trod its boards-is a magical dream come true. It has been a long wait, but I am truly grateful that Chicago, my hometown, will be the first to experience the unfettered joy and rockin' party that is Skates."

Producer Mary Beidler Gearen adds, "Working as a producing partner on Skates has been a great joy. Christine Rea and I bonded as actors in 1993 doing Wuthering Heights at Bailiwick Rep. To have reforged that bond in 2011 to begin the development of Skates has been extraordinary. Christine has a deep understanding of what she wants to achieve with Skates. This is a wonderfully fun, challenging show with all new book and music which Christine and Rick have created. We are so excited to begin this journey in Chicago before Skates continues its path to stages across the country and internationally. To quote from the show, FORWARD MOTION!"

Skates is a coming-of-age story with a twist. It's 1994 and rock star, Jacqueline Miller has a lot to celebrate. She's headlining her first national tour, has a hit record and is riding high. In the midst of this, she has agreed to kick off the gala re-opening of her beloved childhood roller rink, Windy City Skates. When complications hit her head-on, she takes a retrospective journey back to 1977 and finds herself again when she meets up with her 12-year-old self and all the people who have made her who she is. From the wisdom of the Ouija Board, to the power of All-Skate Saturday, Skates explores the magic and hope of finding your one true love while still being true to yourself.

The creative team for Skates A New Musical includes Christopher Rhoton (scenic design), Lindsay McWilliams (costume design), Chris Merriman (lighting design), Bruce Yauger (sound design), Bob Cline (casting director), William Collins (production stage manager) and Lisa Dozier/LDK Productions (general management).

For more information about the world premiere of Skates, visit www.SkatesTheMusical.com.