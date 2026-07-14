SIMPLY BILLY: TRIBUTE TO BILLY JOEL to Perform at Raue Center For The Arts

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Raue Center For The Arts will welcome back Simply Billy: Tribute to Billy Joel on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7 p.m. This electrifying, high-energy concert experience celebrates the music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters, Billy Joel.

Starring acclaimed pianist and powerhouse vocalist Brian Harris, Simply Billy delivers a thrilling night of unforgettable hits, including 'Piano Man,' 'Uptown Girl,' and 'Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.' With stunning musical precision, dynamic stage presence, and spot-on vocals, Harris captures the heart and soul of Billy Joel's iconic sound.

Backed by the exceptional Mad Hatters Band, this full-scale production transforms the Raue Center stage into a rock-and-roll celebration filled with energy, nostalgia, and audience sing-alongs. From heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems, Simply Billy invites fans of all ages to experience the magic of Billy Joel's legendary catalog—live.

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