SIMPLY BILLY: TRIBUTE TO BILLY JOEL to Perform at Raue Center For The Arts
Vocalist Brian Harris and the Mad Hatters Band bring Billy Joel's hits to Crystal Lake, IL.
Raue Center For The Arts will welcome back Simply Billy: Tribute to Billy Joel on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7 p.m. This electrifying, high-energy concert experience celebrates the music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters, Billy Joel.
Starring acclaimed pianist and powerhouse vocalist Brian Harris, Simply Billy delivers a thrilling night of unforgettable hits, including 'Piano Man,' 'Uptown Girl,' and 'Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.' With stunning musical precision, dynamic stage presence, and spot-on vocals, Harris captures the heart and soul of Billy Joel's iconic sound.
Backed by the exceptional Mad Hatters Band, this full-scale production transforms the Raue Center stage into a rock-and-roll celebration filled with energy, nostalgia, and audience sing-alongs. From heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems, Simply Billy invites fans of all ages to experience the magic of Billy Joel's legendary catalog—live.
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