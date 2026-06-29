 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Alanis Morissette Tribute to Play Raue Center

The Chicago-based tribute band will perform at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL.

By:
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Alanis Morissette Tribute to Play Raue Center

Fans of Alanis Morissette can revisit the music of the 1990s when JAGGED LITTLE PILL: Alanis Morissette TRIBUTE comes to Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Based in Chicago, the tribute band performs the music of Alanis Morissette, featuring songs from her landmark album Jagged Little Pill along with additional fan favorites. The concert showcases faithful renditions of Morissette's signature hits and deeper cuts, backed by live instrumentation and dynamic vocals.

The performance celebrates the singer-songwriter's influential catalog, from rock anthems to intimate ballads, recreating the sound and spirit of one of the defining artists of the 1990s.

Tickets start at $49, with RaueNOW Members receiving discounted tickets starting at $31.50. Member pricing includes a 30% discount and no per-ticket fee.

All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.

Tickets are available online at rauecenter.org, by calling the box office at 815-356-9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake, Illinois.







Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Catch as Catch Can in Chicago Catch as Catch Can
Steppenwolf Theatre Company (6/04-7/12)
EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase in Chicago EWP presents Robbie Fulks & Griffin William Sherry Showcase
Raue Center For The Arts (8/07-8/07)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch in Chicago Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Catalyst Ranch (7/09-7/26) PHOTOS
America's 250th: A Celebration of American Music in Chicago America's 250th: A Celebration of American Music
Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church (7/05-7/05)
Champions Of Magic in Chicago Champions Of Magic
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (6/06-7/05)
High School Musical in Chicago High School Musical
Al Larson Cultural Center (8/01-8/09)
A People in Chicago A People
Theater Wit (6/18-7/05)
The Three Little Pigs at Stahl Family Theatre in Chicago The Three Little Pigs at Stahl Family Theatre
Chicago Kids Company (5/06-7/31)
UB40 in Chicago UB40
Auditorium Theatre (10/08-10/08)
Pete the Cat in Chicago Pete the Cat
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts - North Theatre (11/12-12/11) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos









Buy Tickets