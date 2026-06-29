JAGGED LITTLE PILL Alanis Morissette Tribute to Play Raue Center

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Fans of Alanis Morissette can revisit the music of the 1990s when JAGGED LITTLE PILL: Alanis Morissette TRIBUTE comes to Raue Center For The Arts on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

Based in Chicago, the tribute band performs the music of Alanis Morissette, featuring songs from her landmark album Jagged Little Pill along with additional fan favorites. The concert showcases faithful renditions of Morissette's signature hits and deeper cuts, backed by live instrumentation and dynamic vocals.

The performance celebrates the singer-songwriter's influential catalog, from rock anthems to intimate ballads, recreating the sound and spirit of one of the defining artists of the 1990s.

Tickets start at $49, with RaueNOW Members receiving discounted tickets starting at $31.50. Member pricing includes a 30% discount and no per-ticket fee.

All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.

Tickets are available online at rauecenter.org, by calling the box office at 815-356-9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake, Illinois.

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