SANCTUARY STORIES to Return to Chicago
The journalism theater project will be performed at the Athenaeum with a cast including Amber Dow, Craig Duff, and Lori Navarrete.
Northwestern's Medill School will present SANCTUARY STORIES: A JOURNALISM THEATER PROJECT a multimedia living documentary about immigration in Chicago, featuring actors performing verbatim accounts from journalist interviews alongside documentary video and original music.
Through music, documentary video, sound, photos and live actors, the work captures in words and images the lives and communities deeply connected with - and affected by - immigration in Chicago.
This 'living documentary' is a unique and unprecedented adventure in multimedia storytelling that brings journalism to life.
The stories presented by the actors are based on extensive reporting, told verbatim from interview transcripts. And they are presented with vivid documentary video and sound, illustrating the thoughts and storytelling, showing the Chicagoans behind the stories.
The project returns after an incredibly successful short run in January that sold out in its first weekend.
Among those portrayed are clergy who have stepped forward to help immigrants; a veteran Immigration Court judge who resigned over a changed system; a politician driven to join demonstrators; a young immigrant who frets that the successful life she has found can be instantly swept away; and a refugee who cannot sleep or smile because of the torture he suffered for years as he made his way to the U.S.
Performing the stories is a cast of talented Chicago actors: Gabriela Barrios (THE BUSINESSWOMAN), Jeff nominee Amber Dow (THE PASTOR), George Dougherty (THE PRIEST), Craig Duff (THE NARRATOR), Jean Marie Koon (THE SISTER), Lori Navarrete (THE DREAMER), Matt Specht (THE JUDGE and THE MAYOR) and Caonguyen Vu (THE CITIZEN).
The evening also features insights from visual journalists who've been covering the crackdown, as well as original music by Chicago singer-songwriter Flo Estes, joined on stage by Emily Haden Lee.
After the premiere showing on Northwestern's campus, one former Chicago Tribune journalist wrote: 'Just when you think there are no new ideas... this 'journalism theater project' called Sanctuary Stories comes along. Such an interesting approach... sort of oral history told by trained actors, with multimedia. Capped with a beautiful and haunting new song from Flo Estes'
The production is the work of Emmy award-winning documentarian Craig Duff, a former video journalist at CNN, the New York Times and Time Magazine. Duff is now a journalism professor at Northwestern University's Medill School. He is also an actor and theater artist. Stephen Franklin, a former Chicago Tribune journalist, Borderless Magazine contributor and trainer for Chicago's immigrant and minority news media, conducted the reporting and interviews.
Duff serves as narrator and created the documentary video elements, and Jeff Award-winning Petter Wahlbäck crafted the sound design and music. Riley Bulson serves as stage manager.
The show also features two original songs, including 'I Come From the World,' by Flo Estes, who will perform it live to video accompaniment with Emily Haden Lee on supporting vocals.
The project attempts to create a Chicago story in the way that the great storyteller Studs Terkel immortalized our everyday lives. It honors Chicago's history as a national leader as a Sanctuary City, begun with the drive in the 1980s to give sanctuary to Central Americans fleeing wars and violence. It is a tribute to the vibrant and imaginative theatre community that draws inspiration from Chicago's vibrant life.
The shows will be performed in Studio B at the Athenaeum in Lakeview, with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and matinees on Saturdays at 2:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm.
The Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture address is: 2936 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased now
Additional information can be found at https://sanctuarystories.org and on Instagram @sanctuarystorieschicago
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