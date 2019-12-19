Ring In The New Year With Teatro ZinZanni

Teatro ZinZanni and Randolph Entertainment have announced New Year's Eve festivities for the Dec. 31 performance at the Spiegeltent ZaZou, located in the heart of the theatre district at 32 W. Randolph. In addition to a decadent four-course dinner theatre experience, Teatro ZinZanni will host a vibrant pre-show sparkling wine and cocktail hour and post-show celebration for audience members to get their groove on with dancing and a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight. ABC 7 Chicago will officially countdown the New Year with Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, co-hosts of ABC 7's Windy City LIVE, at Teatro ZinZanni as a live broadcast location throughout the evening.

Below, please find the Teatro ZinZanni New Year's Eve schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Teatro ZinZanni

6:30 p.m.: Sparkling wine and cocktail hour. Full Bar featuring craft cocktails and a curated wine list is available for purchase throughout the night.

8:00 p.m.: Performance begins with four-course dinner

11:00 p.m.: Post-Show Celebration. Mingle with the cast and DJ spins. Complimentary late night bites and dessert will be served.

12:00 a.m.: Complimentary sparkling wine toast with party favors. Dancing and service continue until 1:00 a.m.

Cast members include Chicagoans powerhouse vocalist Liv Warfield and aerialist Alseny Sylla, Improv Icon and Queen of Hearts Kevin Kent, the Yodeling Dominatrix Manuela Horn, Master Illusionist Voronin, Parisian acrobat Domitil Aillot, opera singer and born Chicagoan Kelly Britt, the body juggling Anastasini Brothers, hoop aerialist Elena Gatilova and contortionist Elayne Kramer. Norm Langill and Dreya Weber will continue to co-direct the production with choreography also by Weber.

Teatro ZinZanni is critically acclaimed combining the best of cirque, cabaret, spectacle, live music, comedy and fine dining. Described as the "Kit Kat Klub on acid," Teatro ZinZanni brings to Chicago an international cast of extraordinary entertainers for its highly-anticipated premiere engagement.

"The Goddess" Debbie Sharpe oversees the menu for Love, Chaos, and Dinner - as well as for private events in this stunning space. The Spiegeltent ZaZou is available to host lunches Monday through Friday and dinner on "Dark Nights." The one-of-a-kind venue can seat up to 330 guests and is a perfect setting for corporate meetings, social events, convention hospitalities, non-profit galas, and other unique celebrations. The spacious bar and lobby area can seat groups of up to 100 guests for an elegant dinner or accommodate up to 200 guests for a cocktail reception event.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets, which include a four-course meal, for the New Year's Eve performance range in price from $239 - $299. Tickets are available now by calling 312-488-0900 or by visiting zinzanni.com/chicago. For groups of 10 or more, call Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

ABOUT TEATRO ZINZANNI

Teatro ZinZanni was founded in 1998 launching a wholly original new form of entertainment combining a unique fusion of cirque, comedy, cabaret, spectacle, and live music while serving up a multi-course feast. Inspired by the great cabarets of Europe, a team of creative artists and theatre professionals who have been working together for over 40 years created Teatro ZinZanni. Led by Founder Norman Langill, Teatro ZinZanni has featured celebrated artists from the worlds of cirque, clowning, cabaret, music, aerial arts, magic, and illusion. Performers over the years have included internationally recognized names like Joan Baez and Ann Wilson. The Chicago engagement is presented in the Spiegeltent ZaZou in the heart of the Chicago Theatre District, 32 W. Randolph. The previously forgotten space was discovered in 2017 during the renovation of the Cambria Hotel when dropped ceilings were removed revealing the original grand space within the 1926 historic building. For more information, visit www.ZinZanni.com.

ABOUT "THE GODDESS" DEBBIE SHARPE

Two parts rock n' roll, one part Chicago, and one sassy Aussie Debbie Sharpe is The Goddess. The Goddess got her background in rock n' roll catering, traveling the globe and feeding some of the most influential musicians of our time including The Rolling Stones, Madonna, U2 and Fleetwood Mac. Instantly falling in love with Chicago, she got off the Paul McCartney tour bus and laid down roots in the Wicker Park - Bucktown neighborhood in 1990. Serving a colorful, globally inspired menu of creative sandwiches, vibrant salads, mix-and-match square meals, and gourmet pantry items, she opened The Goddess and Grocer in 2004 and it was an instant hit. Debbie believes in the power of community, the influence of music, and that great food brings people together.

