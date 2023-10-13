Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Copley Theatre

Production runs through November 12.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOV Photo 3 Citadel Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Holiday Musical Production of SHE LOVES ME
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 4 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Copley Theatre

What does it mean?

Heidi Schreck’s 2017 highly personal play What The Constitution Means To Me is the current production in the BOLD series at the Paramount Copley Theatre. Directed by Lauren Berman with a wonderful recreation of the original production’s American Legion hall by scenic director Angela Weber Miller, the audience is in for an evening of laughter, disbelief, tears and, ultimately, hope.  The cast consists of three people – Cory Goodrich as Heidi, Kevin McKillip as the host Legionnaire and Lilly Fujioka (her Paramount debut) as a 15 year old debater.  This role is also played by Vivian Webb.  

The intimacy of the Copley is the perfect venue for this production.  This is a true story. When Heidi was a teenager, she used to participate in debates in interpreting the Constitution. These were sponsored by the American Legion. Heidi was able to pay her college tuition by winning numerous contests. This play clearly shows that everything about the Constitution has consequences on the lives of every American. Schreck tells stories of her family dating back decades regarding their lives and how the Constitution was a part of these family members’ – mostly women – experiences.

“Constitution” is a must for anyone interested in the Supreme Court, the impact of decisions handed down and democracy. This is a very educational show. It is also a history lesson of sorts. The audience shakes its head. Mothers and daughters look at each other. Bravo to the men in the audience! This piece is an amazing work of feminist (and activist) theater. Three times during the performance, actual audio recordings of the Supreme Court are played; the last recording being Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The audience is part of the show towards the end. Heidi and the 15 year old Lilly do an onstage debate. At the end, an audience member is asked to be the judge who decides the winner. The audience is encouraged to be vocal and react. We also get a pocket Constitution. This is an eye-opening play. It runs an hour and 40 minutes without an intermission. We the people win.

What does it mean?

Heidi Schreck’s 2017 highly personal play What The Constitution Means To Me is the current production in the BOLD series at the Paramount Copley Theatre. Directed by Lauren Berman with a wonderful recreation of the original production’s American Legion hall by scenic director Angela Weber Miller, the audience is in for an evening of laughter, disbelief, tears and, ultimately, hope.  The cast consists of three people – Cory Goodrich as Heidi, Kevin McKillip as the host Legionnaire and Lilly Fujioka (her Paramount debut) as a 15 year old debater.  This role is also played by Vivian Webb.  The intimacy of the Copley is the perfect venue for this production.  This is a true story. When Heidi was a teenager, she used to participate in debates in interpreting the Constitution. These were sponsored by the American Legion. Heidi was able to pay her college tuition by winning numerous contests. This play clearly shows that everything about the Constitution has consequences on the lives of every American. Schreck tells stories of her family dating back decades regarding their lives and how the Constitution was a part of these family members’ – mostly women – experiences.

“Constitution” is a must for anyone interested in the Supreme Court, the impact of decisions handed down and democracy. This is a very educational show. It is also a history lesson of sorts. The audience shakes its head. Mothers and daughters look at each other. Bravo to the men in the audience! This piece is an amazing work of feminist (and activist) theater. Three times during the performance, actual audio recordings of the Supreme Court are played; the last recording being Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The audience is part of the show towards the end. Heidi and the 15 year old Lilly do an onstage debate. At the end, an audience member is asked to be the judge who decides the winner. The audience is encouraged to be vocal and react. We also get a pocket Constitution. This is an eye-opening play. It runs an hour and 40 minutes without an intermission. We the people win.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Kokandy Productions to Present SWEENEY TODD in Concert in November Photo
Kokandy Productions to Present SWEENEY TODD in Concert in November

Don't miss the one-weekend-only concert presentation of Kokandy Productions' critically acclaimed Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at Theatre at the Center. Get your tickets now!

2
The Jeff Awards Reveals Jeff Impact Fellowships Photo
The Jeff Awards Reveals Jeff Impact Fellowships

Learn about the newly introduced Jeff Impact Fellowships by The Jeff Awards, which aim to honor and celebrate the achievements of inspiring multi-hyphenate artists of color. Discover how these inaugural fellowships are recognizing and supporting diversity in the arts industry.

3
Short Story Theatre Hosts Night of Storytelling in November Photo
Short Story Theatre Hosts Night of Storytelling in November

Short Story Theatre presents an unforgettable evening of storytelling on Saturday night, November 11, at 7:30 p.m. at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Rd. in Highland Park.  

4
Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte Come to the Den Theatre in January 2024 Photo
Natalie Cuomo and Dan LaMorte Come to the Den Theatre in January 2024

 The Den Theatre announced comedians Natalie Cuomo & Dan LaMorte on Friday January 12, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel

I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion.  I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Marrio... Tina St. Angelo Wetzel">(read more about this author)

Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Metropolis Performing Arts CentreReview: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
Review: HAMILTON at James M. Nederlander TheatreReview: HAMILTON at James M. Nederlander Theatre
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, ILReview: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL
Review: GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire ILReview: GYPSY A MUSICAL FABLE at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
The Rat Pack Is Back in Chicago The Rat Pack Is Back
Rosemont Theatre (10/19-1/28)
She the People in Chicago She the People
The Center for Performing Arts (3/02-3/02)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
Songs and Stories: Nathaniel Stampley in Concert in Chicago Songs and Stories: Nathaniel Stampley in Concert
Marriott Theatre (10/15-10/15)
Nothin' Up My Sleeve- Halloween Magic Show in Chicago Nothin' Up My Sleeve- Halloween Magic Show
Raue Center For The Arts (10/29-10/29)
Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night in Chicago Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/24-12/30)
Tad in 5th City in Chicago Tad in 5th City
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/01-3/02)
Music of the Barque: Viva Vivaldi! in Chicago Music of the Barque: Viva Vivaldi!
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (10/16-10/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You