Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Copley Theatre

What does it mean?

Heidi Schreck’s 2017 highly personal play What The Constitution Means To Me is the current production in the BOLD series at the Paramount Copley Theatre. Directed by Lauren Berman with a wonderful recreation of the original production’s American Legion hall by scenic director Angela Weber Miller, the audience is in for an evening of laughter, disbelief, tears and, ultimately, hope. The cast consists of three people – Cory Goodrich as Heidi, Kevin McKillip as the host Legionnaire and Lilly Fujioka (her Paramount debut) as a 15 year old debater. This role is also played by Vivian Webb.

The intimacy of the Copley is the perfect venue for this production. This is a true story. When Heidi was a teenager, she used to participate in debates in interpreting the Constitution. These were sponsored by the American Legion. Heidi was able to pay her college tuition by winning numerous contests. This play clearly shows that everything about the Constitution has consequences on the lives of every American. Schreck tells stories of her family dating back decades regarding their lives and how the Constitution was a part of these family members’ – mostly women – experiences.

“Constitution” is a must for anyone interested in the Supreme Court, the impact of decisions handed down and democracy. This is a very educational show. It is also a history lesson of sorts. The audience shakes its head. Mothers and daughters look at each other. Bravo to the men in the audience! This piece is an amazing work of feminist (and activist) theater. Three times during the performance, actual audio recordings of the Supreme Court are played; the last recording being Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The audience is part of the show towards the end. Heidi and the 15 year old Lilly do an onstage debate. At the end, an audience member is asked to be the judge who decides the winner. The audience is encouraged to be vocal and react. We also get a pocket Constitution. This is an eye-opening play. It runs an hour and 40 minutes without an intermission. We the people win.

