Review: SWING STATE at Goodman Theatre
Outgoing Artistic Director Robert Falls and Playwright Rebecca Gilman come together for one final collaboration—Now Playing Through November 13, 2022
Rebecca Gilman shows her deftness at writing "slice of life" plays in SWING STATE. In this latest collaboration with outgoing Goodman Theatre Artistic Director Robert Falls, Gilman introduces four characters at a crossroads in a small town in rural Wisconsin during summer 2021. It's marketed as a play about the pandemic, and indeed, SWING STATE contains some references to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks, and vaccines. Ultimately, though, SWING STATE is a pure character study with the notions of pandemic and extinction of the human race in the background, and notions of mortality and despair in the foreground. Yes, it's a post-pandemic play, but really it's just allowing us to peer into the lives of these characters at a moment in time. That's not to say that Gilman's play isn't moving, but I found the overall execution to not be as overarching as the set-up purports.
SWING STATE undoubtedly is a play about survival and has its central characters explore how to find the will to go on in the wake of tragedy. Although I'm not usually one for content warnings, I think it's essential to note that suicide is a huge part of SWING STATE. I don't want to spoil details, but that's necessary to include-this is a play that very much shows us characters at the end of their ropes.
Peg is the centerpiece of the play (and she's played in a star turn from Mary Beth Fisher), who is mourning the loss of her husband and seems at her wit's end. The play's first scene literally has Peg contemplating cutting herself as she makes zucchini bread in her kitchen. Gilman does find an interesting balance in those early moments, though. When Ryan (Bubba Weiler) comes onto the scene, Peg spends part of their first conversation lamenting the deaths of a species of bats in the area. The conclusion is simple: The extinction of those bats is akin to the many deaths as a result of the pandemic. It's also a reflection of Peg's own contemplation of her life and whether she wants to keep on going.
If it sounds like SWING STATE is a dark play, it undoubtedly is. The entire play takes place in Peg's kitchen and some of the surrounding areas of her house in a realistically lived-in set from Todd Rosenthal. Because so much of the play is straight dialogue with little movement, it meanders at points. But Gilman and Falls together are also able to build suspense over the course of the play's 100 or so minutes. When some old tools and a rifle go missing from Peg's house, Sheriff Kris (Kirsen Fitzgerald) and her niece Dani (Anne Thompson), newly appointed to law enforcement, come on the scene. It's a small town so the lives of all four characters intersect in interesting ways as the play progresses and memories from the past are evoked. Sheriff Kris particularly has her eye on Ryan, who has been formerly incarcerated.
Although SWING STATE sometimes drifts too much for my taste, the performances anchor the immense humanity in the characters. Fisher has a grounded and staid energy as Peg; she doesn't overplay any moment, but instead treats the character with a delicate touch. The fact that Fisher avoids any trace of melodrama in a role with such a dramatic arc is a testament to her immense acting abilities. Weiler is a worthy scene partner for Fisher; Ryan's despair and rage are worn more outright than Peg's, but Weiler doesn't overdo it. Fitzgerald has a necessary "tough cookie" demeanor as Sheriff Kris, but the take is nuanced enough to avoid making her an archetype. Thompson has a powerful softness as Dani. Her line deliveries are soft spoken and lilting. This is a play that asks the actors to handle the characters with a light touch, and they all do.
Nothing about SWING STATE feels monumental or oversized. Instead, it's an overall delicate play about the hardships of life and fumbling your way through it. While larger themes echo in the background, I still left the theater thinking that this is another prime example of a Rebecca Gilman character study. SWING STATE is a little slice of humanity and ultimately it presents us with characters trying to make it through their days in a trying time-and we're in the audience to witness how they handle that.
SWING STATE plays the Owen Theatre at Goodman Theatre, 170 North Dearborn, through November 13, 2022. Tickets are $20-$80.
Photo Credit: Liz Lauren
Review by Rachel Weinberg
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
|submissions close in
From This Author - Rachel Weinberg
Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specializ... (read more about this author)
October 21, 2022
What did our critic think of CLUE at Mercury Theater Chicago? Mercury Theater’s CLUE is a comedic delight of a production. The laughs flow freely and easily in this stage adaptation of the farce-meets-murder-mystery based on the iconic 1985 film by Jonathan Lynn and Sandy Rustin, with new material from Hunter Foster and Eric Price, and original music from Michael Holland. Director L. Walter Stearns’s ensemble lands each and every moment, maximizing the laughs but maintaining the integrity. These actors understand the assignment of both farce and murder mystery: The characters in CLUE take themselves and the outrageous situations of the play deeply seriously, and the ensemble finds the comedy in playing those truths. It’s a near masterclass in how farce should be performed. The fact that the play is only 90 minutes also means the stage adaptation doesn’t overstay its welcome: There’s just enough time to set up the mystery, play the antics, and send audiences home after a delightful, hilarious time.
Review: THE NOTEBOOK at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
October 7, 2022
What did our critic think of THE NOTEBOOK at Chicago Shakespeare Theater? THE NOTEBOOK is a pretty musical indeed. The musical treats Allie and Noah’s love story with a lighter touch than its source material, and the overall result is moving and graceful.
Review: CLYDE'S at Goodman Theatre
September 21, 2022
In CLYDE’S, playwright Lynn Nottage posits that salvation comes in the form of a sandwich...in more ways than one.
Review: THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
September 15, 2022
What did our critic think of THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON at Steppenwolf Theatre Company? Steppenwolf’s season opener THE MOST SPECTACULARLY LAMENTABLE TRIAL OF MIZ MARTHA WASHINGTON is a wild fever dream of a play. James Ijames’s play asks audiences to grapple with the question of who is truly free in America and at what cost do we perpetuate cycles of oppression and abuse, even though they may fall under the guise of forward movement.
Review: ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Court Theatre
September 11, 2022
What did our critic think of ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Court Theatre? Joseph Kesselring's 1941 play ARSENIC AND OLD LACE combines farce, explicitly dark comedy, and a little murder. Director Ron OJ Parson's decision to envision the central Brewster family as a wealthy Black American family gives the play a modern twist.