Review: NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Les Waters’s production of Harold Pinter’s classic absurdist play runs through August 20, 2023

By: Jul. 24, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo 1 VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Photo 2 Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

Review: NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

It’s easy to see why Harold Pinter’s NO MAN’S LAND has been categorized as Theater of the Absurd: The play focuses on four male characters in a nebulous space, debating nothing and everything all at the same time. Les Waters directs a game ensemble of actors who wholeheartedly embrace the true absurdity and existentialism of the text. The production design mirrors the liminal state of the play: Andrew Boyce’s set is a staid, elegant, and sparsely populated living room (chiefly featuring two armchairs and two decidedly less comfortable chairs on each side of the stage). All of the action takes place inside a literal room, with walls flanked by an open blue-gray space. Janice Pytel’s costume designs are likewise timeless: Well-tailored suits that seem oddly formal for just sitting around, talking about nothing. But they fit the production nicely. Mikhail Fiksel’s sound design lends an extra sense of eeriness to the production as well.

Considering that Pinter’s writing is comprised of many meandering moments, Waters’s staging often felt static. The direction would have benefited from more dynamics and movement to aid the text’s fleeting nature and help ground audiences in the production. The actors often delivered long monologues sitting or standing in one place. For example, Mark Ulrich’s Spooner delivers a lengthy, pleading monologue to Jeff Perry’s Hirst, the master of this liminal house, while standing in one spot the entire time. There’s some more dynamic moments, particularly from Hirst’s household staff Briggs (Jon Hudson Odom) and Foster (Samuel Roukin). As Briggs, Odom’s preciseness and bluntness infuses some humor into the piece; his physical work is some of the best in the production — just watch as he ever so slowly opens a champagne bottle for Spponer. That said, I was craving more movement and visual elements to Water’s staging.

That’s not to say the individual performances are lacking, but the vision needed more visuals for the audiences to take in. Perry is the practical embodiment of absurdism as Hirst, flitting from moment to moment with a simultaneous air of self-importance and inanity. Ulrich responds in kind as Spooner, clamoring to gain a foothold in a space in which Hirst seems to hold all power. Roukin has an impeccable sense of timing as Foster, undoubtedly the quietest character on the stage but his line deliveries pack a punch. 

Overall, NO MAN’S LAND conveys an aching sense of limbo. Watching this production, however, I was more interested in the play’s overall sense of absurdity and existentialism than in the specificities of this production’s vision. 

NO MAN’S LAND plays Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 North Halsted, through August 20, 2023. Tickets start at $20. 

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
BrightSide Theatre Reveals Season 12 - Season Of Passion Photo
BrightSide Theatre Reveals Season 12 - Season Of Passion

Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak  will celebrate the 12th Season at BrightSide Theatre; 'A Season of Passion'. We start the season with a masterful musical full of elegance and romance, Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music. 

2
Lance Guest Cast As Johnny Cash In RING OF FIRE At Drury Lane Theatre Photo
Lance Guest Cast As Johnny Cash In RING OF FIRE At Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre continues its 2023 season with a celebration of one of America’s great music icons in Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. Featuring the music of Johnny Cash, Ring of Fire was created by Richard Maltby, Jr., conceived by William Meade, is adapted from the Broadway production by Richard Maltby, Jr., and Jason Edwards, orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby and additional arrangements by David Abbinanti. 

3
Video: Watch the Trailer for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Beauty and the Beast at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Watch the trailer to experience the magic, enchantment, and spectacle that awaits in this beloved tale. Don't miss out on this extraordinary theatrical event - book your tickets now!

4
Deeply Rooted Launches Capital Campaign for New Dance Center Photo
Deeply Rooted Launches Capital Campaign for New Dance Center

Deeply Rooted Productions, the umbrella organization for Deeply Rooted's Dance Education programs and Special Projects and operating in conjunction with Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, is officially launching a $15.6 million capital campaign to build the Deeply Rooted Center for Black Dance and Creative Communities (Deeply Rooted Dance Center).

From This Author - Rachel Weinberg

Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specialized ... (read more about this author)

Review: ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyReview: ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Review: LUCY AND CHARLIE'S HONEYMOON at Lookingglass Theatre CompanyReview: LUCY AND CHARLIE'S HONEYMOON at Lookingglass Theatre Company
Review: DON'T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM at The Second CityReview: DON'T QUIT YOUR DAYDREAM at The Second City
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at TimeLine Theatre CompanyReview: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at TimeLine Theatre Company

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of HERE LIES LOVE
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/19-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Chopin Theatre (6/22-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Snow White: An Original Musical
Citadel Theatre (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music Of ABBA - Direct From Sweden
Rosemont Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
CST's Courtyard Theater (7/14-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You