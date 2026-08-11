JOAN CRAWFORD GOES TO HELL to Return at The Clutch
David Cerda and Cheryl Snodgrass lead a cast featuring three actors as Joan Crawford at The Clutch.
Hell in a Handbag Productions, now celebrating its 25th year, will present a revival of the fan favorite Joan Crawford Goes To Hell, written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Cheryl Snodgrass, playing August 21 – September 27, 2026 at The Clutch, Handbag's boutique performance space at 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago. The press opening is Friday, August 28 at 7:30 pm.
The cast includes ensemble members David Cerda*, Lori Lee*, TJ O'Brien* and Michael Rashid* with Tyler Calhoun, Nick Dorado, Jennifer Engstrom, Haley Gillman, Gretchen Greear, Nicholas Ian, Ryan Kenny and Coco Sho-Nell.
About the Production:
Originally produced in 1999 with Sweetback Productions, Joan Crawford Goes To Hell is a roller coaster ride that explores the life of the legendary Hollywood star.
The premise? Joan Crawford (David Cerda*) dies, goes to hell and is forced to view her life through the eyes of her daughter, Christina (TJ O'Brien*) in a tale so big it needs three Joans! Part Mommie Dearest, part biography with a dash of Joan's lifestyle book, My Way of Life, Joan Crawford Goes to Hell is the perfect summer cocktail for those with a taste for camp.
The production team includes Marcus Klein* (Scenic Design), Ben Kress (Costume Designer), Liz Cooper (Lighting Design), Danny Rockett (Sound Design), Maggie O'Brien (Prop Design), DJ Douglass (Video & Projection Design), Syd Genco** (Makeup Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Design), Matt Tenny (Fight & Intimacy Coordinator), Carol Kelleher (Production Manager), Jason Pikscher (Technical Director), Francis Brenner (Stage Manager), Rick Aguilar* (Photography) and Michael S. Miller* (Graphics).
*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member | **Denotes Handbag Associate Member
|
Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Beautiful Game In Concert
Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture (8/31-8/31)
|
for colored girls who considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf
eta Creative Arts Foundation (8/01-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
O.A.R., Gavin DeGraw & KT Tunstall
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (9/06-9/06)
|
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
CIBC Theatre (9/29-10/11)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
UIS Performing Arts Center (11/14-11/14)