FRIDAYS ON THE GREEN to Return to Black Ensemble Theater This Summer

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Black Ensemble Theater continues its 50th Anniversary Season with the return of its outdoor musical celebration Fridays on the Green. The concert series is free and open to the public on the theater's front lawn at the corner of Clark and Sunnyside from 6:30pm-8pm.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. In the event of inclement weather, the performances and activities are moved indoors.

The summer line-up includes: The McNary Experience, featuring Qiana McNary on August 14, composer and saxophonist Mark Felton on August 21, and the Black Ensemble All-Stars on August 28, 2026. Fridays on the Green is curated by Artistic Director Daryl D. Brooks.

The McNary Experience, led by lead vocalist Qiana McNary, is a band of highly skilled and talented professionals that play a wide variety of music. The McNary Experience is comprised of musicians on bass guitar, keys, drums, lead guitar, and two background vocalists. This Chicago-based band brings the new soul sounds to all who listen. Qiana McNary's powerful, classically trained voice is rich with deep texture, performing old school to new school, jazz and funk with her band. Qiana is a frequent performer in Black Ensemble Theater productions.

Mark Allen Felton, also known as 'Panther,' is a featured musician at Black Ensemble Theater, where he has played tenor and alto saxophone in productions such as The Jackie Wilson Story and You Can't Fake the Funk. He is a veteran of the music industry and a prolific composer and saxophonist whose music has left a lasting impression across various platforms. He has released five albums:

On The Prowl

Gospel Stroll

A Blessing

I Do It For Love

Soul Real

The latter produced three singles that charted on the Smooth Jazz Billboard Chart and the Smooth Jazz Top 100 Chart. His highly anticipated sixth album, The Gem In I, is set to be released soon.

A Chicago native, Felton began his artistic journey at the age of 11, drawing inspiration from legends like Grover Washington Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Sonny Stitt, and Kool & the Gang. His exceptional talent earned him numerous awards by the time he graduated high school, along with a scholarship to Texas Southern University in Houston. He composed music for the Martin Lawrence Special, the theme for the nationally syndicated radio program Radioscope, and the theme for comedian Michael Colyar's HBO comedy special. His music has also appeared in several independent films.

Celebrating 50 years of history at Black Ensemble Theater, The Black Ensemble All-Stars will perform some of the greatest hits from previous productions. Featuring Black Ensemble's signature band and a cast of favorite performers, this will be a musical celebration for all ages.

BLACK ENSEMBLE THEATER

Founded in 1976 by acclaimed producer, playwright, and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater on the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse North Side in Uptown. Through its Educational Outreach Programs, Black Ensemble has served more than 10,000 young people. Its Four Play Season of Excellence has captivated audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that entertain, uplift, and bridge cultural divides, reminding us that we are all one. Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed more than 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts and community engagement. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org or call 773-769-4451.

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