Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Mercury Theater Chicago

Review: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Mercury Theater Chicago

See Alexis J. Roston as Billie Holiday through March 12, 2023.

Feb. 05, 2023  

To say Alexis J. Roston's performance as Billie Holiday in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL is a masterclass in acting and singing is no exaggeration. Roston gives the kind of lived-in, seamless performance that only comes from knowing the material intimately well, and indeed, it's a role she's played many times before. For Mercury Theater Chicago's current production, she's now co-directing with Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter. It's clear that Roston put a lot of work into making this performance happen, but the result is true stage magic. Roston is no doubt putting her all into her portrayal of Billie Holiday, but she makes it all seem effortless.

Written by Lanie Robertson, LADY DAY transports audiences back to a night in 1959 at Emerson's Bar and Grill in Philadelphia, where Billie Holiday gave one of her final performances. On paper, the role is evidently a challenge: The actor who portrays Billie must capture the singer's iconic vocals but also become more unraveled as the show progresses - as Billie's habit of imbibing takes a toll. It's a testament to Roston that she nails that duality so effortlessly: Her vocals are sublime the entire time, but she also reveals more and more of Billie's frustration, loneliness, and desperation as the show goes on. She is absolutely captivating as she performs hit after hit from Billie, and she nails every single story that the character tells as well. Her take on the iconic "Strange Fruit" is particularly chilling; Roston's acting in that number alone is a microcosm of the magnificent work she's doing.

The production is well-suited to Mercury Theater's cabaret space, as the intimate space mirrors the intimate venue for Billie's performance. Roston is joined onstage by Jeff Harris on bass, Harold Morrison on drums, and Nygel D. Robinson, who conducts, music directs, and plays the role of Billie's accompanist, Jimmy. Robinson has an affable presence on stage. I'd also be remiss not to mention the brief appearance of Pepe, Billie's dog, who is played by a charming but bewildered pup.

Roston captivates throughout the show. Her vocals are incredible, beautifully capturing Billie's tone and cadence. She also takes a few turns through the audience; while I liked the idea of connecting with the crowd, Roston more so meanders through the space rather than directly engaging. That was the one directorial choice that didn't seem entirely justified.

Roston is magnetic enough that it all evens out. Decked out in a classic white gown designed by Samantha C. Jones and with an elegant wig from Kelley Jordan, Roston oozes star presence. Roston knows how to ride the fine line of emphasizing Billie's formidable star power, while also portraying the vulnerable, tired woman underneath.

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL plays Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 North Southport Avenue, through March 12, 2023.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren

Review by Rachel Weinberg




VIDEO: Eric Einhorn Discussing the Production of HANSEL & GRETEL Photo
VIDEO: Eric Einhorn Discussing the Production of HANSEL & GRETEL
Based on the beloved fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, HANSEL AND GRETEL gets a whimsical makeover in this popular production. Watch director Eric Einhorn bringing this production to life on stage.
VODE: Get A First Look At Marriott Theatres With BIG FISH, The Musical Photo
VODE: Get A First Look At Marriott Theatre's With BIG FISH, The Musical
The Marriott Theatre's 2023 season launches with the family-friendly musical adventure, BIG FISH, now on stage through March 19, 2023. Get a first look at the production.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
Get a first look at the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, by Mahogany L. Browne.
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE FACTOTUM at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of THE FACTOTUM at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Get a first look at the world premiere of The Factotum at Lyric Opera of Chicago, running February 3-12, 2023.

From This Author - Rachel Weinberg

Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specializ... (read more about this author)


Review: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Mercury Theater ChicagoReview: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Mercury Theater Chicago
February 5, 2023

What did our critic think of LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL at Mercury Theater Chicago? To say Alexis J. Roston's performance as Billie Holiday in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL is a masterclass in acting and singing is no exaggeration. Roston gives the kind of lived-in, seamless performance that only comes from knowing the material intimately well, and indeed, it's a role she's played many times before.
Review: THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME at Goodman TheatreReview: THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME at Goodman Theatre
January 24, 2023

In the ripple, the wave that carried me home, protagonist Janice must metaphorically reckon with her homecoming and her childhood in the fictional Beacon, Kansas.
Review: CABARET at Porchlight Music TheatreReview: CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre
January 20, 2023

What did our critic think of CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre? Porchlight invites audiences into the glittering, gritty world of early 1930s Berlin with John Kander and Fred Ebb’s iconic musical CABARET. Under the direction of Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber and with associate direction and choreography by Brenda Didier, this production largely belongs to Erica Stephan in the role of Sally Bowles. As the seductive and desperate nightclub singer, Sally, Stephan is an absolute dream. She not only plays the character’s arc beautifully, moving from artful seduction to total desperation and panic by the show’s end, but she showcases her powerful belt and vocal control in each of Sally’s solo numbers. In this way, Porchlight’s production mirrors Sally’s character arc; as the other characters in the show are awakened to the realities of the Nazi party’s rise to power, they must contend with the fact that life is not, in fact, a cabaret.
Review: BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyReview: BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
December 12, 2022

What did our critic think of BALD SISTERS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company? Steppenwolf presents a new twist on the well-trod territory of the dysfunctional family drama with Vichet Chum’s BALD SISTERS. As far as dysfunctional families go, too, the family in BALD SISTERS doesn’t have the most baggage. That said, Chum’s characters still have plenty to contend with as sisters Him and Sophea mourn the loss of their mother. The play is a meditation on the circle of life, but I appreciate that BALD SISTERS is an exercise in subtlety as far as family dramas go. As a result, some of Chum’s scenes meander and don’t seem to have a purpose within the context of the play, but I like that BALD SISTERS has themes that wash over audiences rather than hit them over the head.
Review: Porchlight Revisits THE APPLE TREEReview: Porchlight Revisits THE APPLE TREE
December 9, 2022

Porchlight Music Theatre invited audiences to take another bite of musical theater history with Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s THE APPLE TREE. The musical, composed of three one-acts centered on the theme of temptation, was the season opener for the Porchlight Revisits series. As usual, Porchight Artistic Director Michael Weber introduced the show with a brief educational talk on THE APPLE TREE’s history.
share