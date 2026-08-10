THE MAGIC PARLOUR Launches Fourth Season With Steve Valentine and THE SPIRIT CABINET

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Dennis Watkins' THE MAGIC PARLOUR will launch its fourth season at 50 W. Randolph in Chicago with a newly renovated entrance, a guest residency by actor and magician Steve Valentine and special Halloween performances of THE SPIRIT CABINET.

The new season coincides with a milestone for Watkins, who will mark 25 years practicing magic in Chicago on Halloween. Over that time, Watkins has performed for nearly 100,000 guests across approximately 2,500 performances.

Produced in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino's, THE MAGIC PARLOUR has welcomed approximately 30,000 guests to more than 900 performances at its current home over the past three years.

The fall programming will include a two-week residency by Valentine, whose screen credits include THE BIG BANG THEORY, CROSSING JORDAN and NCIS: LOS ANGELES, followed in October by Watkins' THE SPIRIT CABINET.

A NEW LOOK FOR THE MAGIC PARLOUR

The fourth season will introduce a bespoke renovation inspired by the downtown Dallas magic shop operated by Watkins' grandfather for more than three decades.

“Inside the downtown Dallas magic shop my grandad operated for three+ decades, there was a door labeled ‘Magicians Only.' As a young child fascinated by this magical world, I imagined that behind the door was a speakeasy filled with the most exciting wonders,” Watkins said.

“Now, as I mark 25 years practicing magic in Chicago and we enter our fourth year at 50 W. Randolph, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to create an homage to his magic shop—and open the door to joy and wonder for our audiences.”

The cabinets inside the redesigned entryway will offer a look at Watkins' family history with magic and the people and experiences that have influenced his career.

Steve Valentine JOINS THE MAGIC PARLOUR

Steve Valentine will take over THE MAGIC PARLOUR for a limited guest residency September 10–20.

In addition to his work as an actor, Valentine is a multi-award-winning magician who has headlined in Las Vegas and performed at The Magic Castle. His career has also included performances for royalty, Hollywood figures and troops in war zones.

“I have long admired Steve Valentine—a magician of incredible skill and knowledge, and whose range and depth as an actor I envy,” Watkins said. “His work is skillful, joyful and deeply magical. I cannot wait to share him with our audience.”

THE SPIRIT CABINET RETURNS FOR HALLOWEEN

THE SPIRIT CABINET will be presented October 28–31, culminating on Halloween as Watkins marks his 25th anniversary of practicing magic in Chicago.

The special engagement will be part of a fall season that continues THE MAGIC PARLOUR's combination of close-up magic, sleight of hand, mind-reading and audience participation.

Watkins first opened THE MAGIC PARLOUR on New Year's Eve 2011 at the Palmer House. The show was presented there for more than a decade before moving to its permanent home at 50 W. Randolph in 2023.

THE ENCORE ROOM

THE MAGIC PARLOUR will continue to offer its Encore Room VIP experience.

Immediately following the main performance, up to 24 guests are escorted to a private space for an additional 25-minute interaction featuring close-up magic performed by Watkins.

The Magic Parlour's current space is located in Petterino's transformed lower-level area adjacent to Goodman Theatre.

TICKETS AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

THE MAGIC PARLOUR is currently on sale through December 27, with performances Thursday through Sunday. Tickets range from $93–$136.

Tickets for Steve Valentine's September 10–20 performances range from $78–$108.

THE SPIRIT CABINET will run October 28–31, with tickets ranging from $99–$148.

All tickets include a complimentary beverage.

Tickets are available through The Goodman Theatre Box Office at 312-443-3800.

ABOUT Dennis Watkins

Dennis Watkins' career spans close-up magic, theatrical performance and corporate entertainment. He has made Chicago his artistic home for the past 25 years.

Since 2009, Watkins has starred in THE MAGIC PARLOUR, performing the show nearly 2,500 times for almost 100,000 guests. In 2023, the production moved into its permanent home in Chicago's theater district in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino's.

THE MAGIC PARLOUR has also been presented at performing arts centers and entertainment venues around the country. In 2018, Watkins consulted with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to design and launch Liberty Magic, a parlour magic theater in Pittsburgh, where THE MAGIC PARLOUR subsequently played a sold-out three-week engagement. More recently, Watkins has appeared at the Adrienne Arsht Center and Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

After studying at Meadows School of the Arts and the British American Drama Academy in London, Watkins moved to Chicago and co-founded The House Theatre. As a playwright, actor, director and designer, he has collaborated on more than 30 world-premiere plays.

Among his best-known theatrical roles was Harry Houdini in The House Theatre's DEATH AND Harry Houdini, which sold out eight separate runs.

Watkins also works as a corporate speaker and entertainer, combining magic with presentations for companies and organizations around the world.

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