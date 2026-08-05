Cast Set for DEAD GIRL’S QUINCEAÑERA at The Goodman
Director Melia Bensussen’s ensemble cast includes Carmen Berkeley, Ariana Burks, and more.
Secrets, sisterhood and solving crime take center stage this fall in the world premiere co-production of Dead Girl’s Quinceañera by Miami native playwright Phanésia Pharel, coming to The Goodman.
Director Melia Bensussen’s ensemble cast includes Carmen Berkeley (Hartford Stage's Romeo and Juliet), Ariana Burks (A Christmas Carol), Andrea Ferro (Columbia Lenfest Center’s Big Love) and Jacqueline Guillén (Off-Broadway, Torera). Understudies will be announced at a later date. Co-produced with Barrington Stage Company and Hartford Stage, Dead Girl’s Quinceañera appears in the Owen Theatre September 26 – November 1.
FACT: Maria was last seen at her Quinceañera. FACT: The party ended early due to an unknown emergency. FACT: Maria has not responded to any messages in 19 hours. Now, her three best friends—armed with confidence, questionable clues and zero adult supervision—are on the case, racing against the clock to find out what happened. The pressures of Latine girlhood punctuate the joy ride through the power and pleasure of adolescent friendships in this comic thriller.
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