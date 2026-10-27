Review: Babes with Blades Theatre Company KING LEAR at Theater Wit

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Babes with Blades Theatre Company brings a distinctive perspective to William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy King Lear. Featuring a cast made up primarily of female and non-binary actors, this production offers a fresh lens through which to explore the play’s enduring themes of greed, family conflict, madness, and the lust for power.

King Lear (Lynne Baker) decides to divide the kingdom among his three daughters: Goneril (Kim Boler), Regan (Rachel Sleek-Bañuelos), and Cordelia (Jennifer Mohr). But before handing over power, Lear demands each daughter prove how much she loves him. When Cordelia refuses to play along with her father’s twisted game, Lear disowns her, setting the stage for her own downfall. Unbeknownst to Lear, her two eldest daughters are already plotting to seize greater control and cast him aside as a mad old man. Meanwhile, Edmund (Thomas Russell) schemes against his father, the Earl of Gloucester (Morgan Manasa), and his half-brother, Edgar (Samantha Mattos), adding another layer of betrayal to a story driven by ambition and fractured family loyalties.

Much of the production’s strengths comes from the actors, directed by Alison Dornheggen. Baker brings a unique performance to Lear, a role usually performed by senior male actors. Moments when the actor shines as Lear are the scenes of furious anger towards Boler’s Goneril and Sleek-Bañuelos’s Regan to the heartbreaking emotion with Mohr’s Cordelia. Mohr portrays heartfelt sincerity as Lear’s beloved daughter, but is a little over-the-top in her performance as the king’s loyal Fool.

The most notable performances are Manasa, Russell and Mattos in the second half of the Shakespearean tragedy. Manasa brings a mix of levity in Act I and intense drama in Act II as the Earl of Gloucester. Russell’s portrayal of the infamous illegitimate son Edmund is filled with cunning manipulation. Mathos’ Edgar offers high energy and unexpected quick wit. Having recently seen Mathos and Russell as romantic leads in Midsummer Flight’s As You Like It, I found it a lot of fun to see the two actors perform as foes.

Jess Pennachio’s fight choreography is fast-paced and will have the audience holding their breath. Memorable scenes of violent actions and swordfight include the blinding of Gloucester and the fateful duel between Edgar and Edmund. Jessie Gowens’ costume design effectively transports King Lear into the 21st century. Recognition must be given to Morgan Laszlo (scenic design), Laura J. Wiley (lighting design), Hannah Foerschler (sound design) and Tristin Hall (intimacy direction).

With its contemporary aesthetic, intense fight sequences, and predominantly female and non-binary cast, Babes with Blades Theatre Company gives King Lear a distinctive theatrical identity. Despite some uneven performances, the production captures the tragedy of a family destroyed by ambition, betrayal, and the hunger for power.

King Lear performs until November 21st at Theater Wit. Run time is two hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. Tickets and details are found on Babes with Blades Theatre Company and Theater Wit’s websites.

Photo Credit: Joe Mazza

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 05 Hrs 27 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone