Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: Babes with Blades Theatre Company KING LEAR at Theater Wit
The Shakespearean tragedy of family and betrayal performs until November 21st
Babes with Blades Theatre Company brings a distinctive perspective to William Shakespeare’s classic tragedy King Lear. Featuring a cast made up primarily of female and non-binary actors, this production offers a fresh lens through which to explore the play’s enduring themes of greed, family conflict, madness, and the lust for power.
King Lear (Lynne Baker) decides to divide the kingdom among his three daughters: Goneril (Kim Boler), Regan (Rachel Sleek-Bañuelos), and Cordelia (Jennifer Mohr). But before handing over power, Lear demands each daughter prove how much she loves him. When Cordelia refuses to play along with her father’s twisted game, Lear disowns her, setting the stage for her own downfall. Unbeknownst to Lear, her two eldest daughters are already plotting to seize greater control and cast him aside as a mad old man. Meanwhile, Edmund (Thomas Russell) schemes against his father, the Earl of Gloucester (Morgan Manasa), and his half-brother, Edgar (Samantha Mattos), adding another layer of betrayal to a story driven by ambition and fractured family loyalties.
Much of the production’s strengths comes from the actors, directed by Alison Dornheggen. Baker brings a unique performance to Lear, a role usually performed by senior male actors. Moments when the actor shines as Lear are the scenes of furious anger towards Boler’s Goneril and Sleek-Bañuelos’s Regan to the heartbreaking emotion with Mohr’s Cordelia. Mohr portrays heartfelt sincerity as Lear’s beloved daughter, but is a little over-the-top in her performance as the king’s loyal Fool.
The most notable performances are Manasa, Russell and Mattos in the second half of the Shakespearean tragedy. Manasa brings a mix of levity in Act I and intense drama in Act II as the Earl of Gloucester. Russell’s portrayal of the infamous illegitimate son Edmund is filled with cunning manipulation. Mathos’ Edgar offers high energy and unexpected quick wit. Having recently seen Mathos and Russell as romantic leads in Midsummer Flight’s As You Like It, I found it a lot of fun to see the two actors perform as foes.
Jess Pennachio’s fight choreography is fast-paced and will have the audience holding their breath. Memorable scenes of violent actions and swordfight include the blinding of Gloucester and the fateful duel between Edgar and Edmund. Jessie Gowens’ costume design effectively transports King Lear into the 21st century. Recognition must be given to Morgan Laszlo (scenic design), Laura J. Wiley (lighting design), Hannah Foerschler (sound design) and Tristin Hall (intimacy direction).
With its contemporary aesthetic, intense fight sequences, and predominantly female and non-binary cast, Babes with Blades Theatre Company gives King Lear a distinctive theatrical identity. Despite some uneven performances, the production captures the tragedy of a family destroyed by ambition, betrayal, and the hunger for power.
King Lear performs until November 21st at Theater Wit. Run time is two hours and 30 minutes with one intermission. Tickets and details are found on Babes with Blades Theatre Company and Theater Wit’s websites.
Photo Credit: Joe Mazza
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