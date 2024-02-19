Review: BILLY ELLIOT at Paramount Theatre Aurora IL

Gobsmacked….

That was my feeling after seeing this new production of Billy Elliot at the Paramount Theatre. It runs through March 24. The book and lyrics were written by Lee Hall. The amazing score was written by Sir Elton John. The original 2005 stage musical was inspired by the 2000 film.

This is a story of fathers and sons, down trodden workers uniting, realizing that it’s ok to be different than everyone else and if you have a dream, pursue it no matter your age. These four plots are woven together into an incredible story by director Trent Stork, choreographer Isaiah Silvia-Chandley, scenic designer Michelle Lilly, lighting designer Greg Hofmann and musical conductor Kory Danielson.

The story is set in 1984 at the beginning of the UK miners’ strike. We are introduced to Billy (triple threat Neo Del Corral and also played by Sam Duncan), his Dad (Ron E. Rains) and his brother Tony (Spencer Davis Milford) who are miners. Billy is still in school and his Dad is paying for him to take boxing lessons which Billy does not care for.

Billy is to return keys to Mrs. Wilkinson (Michelle Aravena) who teaches ballet. Billy observes the class of all girls and finds himself intrigued. He tries a few moves and discovers he has a small talent for ballet. Mrs. Wilkinson encourages Billy to continue to come to class. He does but he does not tell his Dad.

That is easy to do since the only person at home is his grandmother (Barbara E. Robertson) who relates to Billy her abusive relationship with her husband but that dancing was her respite. Billy continues to secretly dance while the tensions of the miner strike continue. The scene is choreographed showing the anger of the miners and the beauty of ballet. Dad eventually discovers Billy’s dancing and tells him he has to stop while Billy’s teacher encourages him to audition for the Royal Ballet School in London.

Billy is not sure what he should do so he visits his friend Michael (the talented Gabriel Lafazan) for advice. He finds Michael wearing a dress and Michael encourages Billy to have some fun with him by dressing up too. The two discover that it’s ok to be different from everyone else and to express yourself. One of the longer applause moments during the show. Billy decides to audition for the Royal Ballet. On the day Billy is to leave for the audition, the local police come through the town injuring Tony. His family is against him auditioning. Billy yells to his father that his deceased mother who visits him in his imagination (Jenna Sophia) would want him to dance. His Dad yells that she is dead.

At that moment, Billy decides to stay away from anything related to ballet. Six months later after the miner’s annual Christmas show, Michael leaves a tape player running and Billy feels like dancing for the first time since he was prepared for the audition. This moment is breathtaking and heartstopping. Billy and older Billy (Christopher Kelley) dance a dream ballet to Swan Lake. It is stunning. Dad arrives and sees him dancing.

He now sees the talent of his son. He agrees that Billy should go to London to audition. At the end of his audition, Billy becomes overwhelmed and punches another young dancer. He is reprimanded by the audition committee and yet they still want to know how he feels when dancing. Billy shows them his heartfelt answer. Some theatergoers may say this moment is very similar to Cassie’s solo in A Chorus Line. The applause at the end of this dance sequence went on for quite a while and justifiably so. Billy eventually learns he has been accepted. Billy’s family and the miners rejoice for his success. Billy picks up his suitcase and walks through the audience toward a solo spotlight signifying he is on his way to a bright future.

Paramount’s production is awe inspiring. Everything, starting with the talent to the set, the music and especially the dancing, will leave you breathless. The set is another star of the show. The main background conjures up the mine shaft.

There are different levels. At the top is the mine elevator. At one point during the Swan Lake dream ballet, young Billy is attached to a harness for flight. The lighting during this scene is stunning. There are so many more moments like these.

As I said, it’s about father and sons especially. Billy’s father realizes what potential his son has. Even though he may not agree with the art form, he knows he cannot hold Billy back. Billy loves his father so much that he almost gave up his dream. Love and acceptance. That story cannot be told enough. The Paramount has crafted a magnificent piece of storytelling.