Reneé Rapp, SZA & More Set For Lollapalooza in Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex are set to headline a Lollapalooza 2024, which will also feature performances from Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, Victoria Monét, and many more. The legendary annual music celebration takes place August 1-4 with over 170 bands, eight stages and four full days of music and programming in Chicago’s crown jewel, Grant Park.

Fans can sign up now for the 2024 Presale happening on Thursday, March 21 from 10am–12pm CT. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest price on 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets. Ticket prices will increase at 12pm CT when the Public On-Sale begins. To sign up and to purchase tickets visit here.

1-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

Incredible music history and magical moments are part of Lolla’s DNA. In 2024, Skrillex will return to Grant Park to perform for the first time in a decade, while Perry’s Stage will feature one of its most epic lineups in recent history with powerhouse performances from Zedd, FISHER, Zeds Dead, and many more. South Korean K-Pop boyband Stray Kids will make their highly anticipated Lollapalooza Chicago debut. Don’t miss Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey performing a one-of-a-kind set featuring the Chicago Philharmonic.

Fans flock to Lollapalooza every year to get a first look at must-see break out artists. This year’s packed all-star class includes Benson Boone, Raye, The Last Dinner Party, d4vd, Tyla, Qveen Herby, Flo, Olivia Dean and more.

Lollapalooza’s contribution to the City of Chicago leads all festivals in the region. While the festival takes place over a four-day weekend in the summer, organizers strive to deliver meaningful engagement programs and create positive impacts in the city year-round. Lollapalooza works to support the local community in various areas, with a focus on introducing Chicago youth to creative opportunities in the festival industry and reducing barriers to arts access in Chicago schools.

Reaffirming this commitment, organizers created the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2M donation to support arts and education in Chicago Public Schools. In addition, Lollapalooza partners with local nonprofits including Community Goods and Yollocalli to integrate art by Chicago youth into the festival, hosts the annual Lollapalooza and Sueños Festival Job Fair to increase access to careers in the festival industry, and engages with the Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with the African American Heritage Festivals, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Fest, and Musically Fed.

As a part of Lollapalooza’s commitment to community relations, the festival has also improved communal spaces by funding the Grant Park Tennis and Pickleball Court Project.

Lollapalooza has elevated its commitment to protecting the planet through a new global partnership with Re:wild, a nonprofit that has protected more than 400 million acres of wild lands around the world, benefitting more than 30,000 species.

Lollapalooza is supporting Re:wild and its local partners by providing festival space for them to speak directly with music fans, and financially supporting Re:wild projects at Lolla festivals around the world. Because one of the most effective actions individuals can take to protect wildlife is eating a plant-based diet, Re:wild is working with Lollapalooza Chicago to offer more of these options at this year’s festival, and will have an activation onsite to interact with music fans.

Having recently made its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, LOLLA; THE STORY OF LOLLAPALOOZA takes a look at how a Jane’s Addiction farewell tour transformed into a massive cultural cornerstone and shaped music festivals as a whole for generations to come. The three-part docu-series features first-hand accounts from Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and will premiere on Paramount+ later this year.

Fans can sign up for the Lollapalooza SMS and Email Lists to be the first to receive new information at www.lollapalooza.com and follow social media to stay in the loop on all festival announcements.

Lollapalooza is generously supported by T-Mobile, Bud Light, IHG® Hotels & Resorts, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, BACARDÍ, PayPal, Venmo, Toyota, BMI and Lifeway Kefir.

ABOUT LOLLAPALOOZA:

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005), as well as in culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, Sweden and India. Lollapalooza is one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. The Chicago edition features more than 170 bands on 8 stages during four full days of music.

In 2023, Lollapalooza contributed $434 million to the Chicago economy and supported the equivalent of 3,197 full time jobs. Additionally, the festival generated $6.8 million in amusement tax revenue for the Chicago economy the same year.