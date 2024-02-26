Remy Bumppo Theatre Company to Present PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE SONG: Romance on Stage, Screen, and Beyond

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company will present “Punch-Drunk Love Song: Romance on Stage, Screen, and Beyond,” Saturday, March 9, at 8 p.m., at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State Street. The evening includes a screening of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch-Drunk Love” and a panel discussion.

Before the screening of Paul Thomas Anderson’s unconventional and exhilarating “Punch-Drunk Love,” there will be a panel discussion exploring the quirks and eccentricities of love as depicted by art-makers on stage, screen and beyond. Members of the discussion panel include Remy Bumppo Theatre Company’s Artistic Director and director of Love Song by John Kolvenbach opening March 21 at Theater Wit Marti Lyons, Gene Siskel Film Center Director of Programming Rebecca Fons and composer, songwriter, performer and producer Quinn Tsan. The panel is moderated by Remy Bumppo’s Creative Producer Christina Casano.

ABOUT THE PANELISTS

Marti Lyons is the Artistic Director of Remy Bumppo, the director of Love Song, opening March 21 at Theater Wit and most recently directed the world premiere of Jessica Dickey’s Galileo’s Daughter at Remy Bumppo. She also has recently directed Little Women at Seattle Repertory Theatre and at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre. Lyons has directed Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon at Northlight Theatre, the co-world premiere of Wife of a Salesman by Eleanor Burgess at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Sense and Sensibility adapted by Jessica Swale at American Players Theatre and the world-premiere of John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower at Studio Theatre in D.C. Lyons’s other productions include The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess at Writers Theatre; Cymbeline at American Players Theatre; The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe and both the stage and audio productions of Kings by Sarah Burgess at Studio Theatre; the world-premiere of How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla, a Victory Gardens and Actors Theatre of Louisville co-production; Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee at Victory Gardens and City Theatre; Witch by Jen Silverman at Geffen Playhouse and Writers Theatre (LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Direction); Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías at Victory Gardens; Botticelli in the Fire by Jordan Tannahill at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company; I, Banquo at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; Title and Deed by Will Eno at Lookingglass Theatre Company; Laura Marks’s Bethany and Mine at The Gift Theatre. Lyons is an ensemble member at The Gift Theatre and a proud member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Rebecca Fons is the director of programming at the Gene Siskel Film Center, a public program of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and serves as the development and programming director for the historic Iowa Theater in her hometown of Winterset, IA. Fons previously served as programming director for FilmScene in Iowa City, IA; director of film at the John and Nancy Hughes Theater in Lake Forest, IL; and as education director for The Chicago International Film Festival for nearly a decade. She received her MA from Columbia College Chicago and BA from the University of Iowa. She is co-founder of the Chicago event series Destroy Your Art and has proudly served on screening committees and juries for festivals across the country, including True/False, SXSW, the Seattle International Film Festival and the Hawaii International Film Festival.

Quinn Tsan is a composer, songwriter, performer and producer, based in Chicago. Her genre-spanning work encompasses both classical and experimental film scores, nostalgic folk albums and elaborate, queer-centering dance productions. As a recipient of Chicago’s 2021 Individual Artist Award and a 3Arts Award finalist, Tsan has toured internationally with the world renowned Manuel Cinema, was a decade-long company member of Chicago’s queer performance institution The Fly Honeys and was the founding director of the political awareness non-profit State Matters.

Tsan’s compositions (variously described as “gorgeously vivid” and “pure nostalgia”) evoke experiences of grief, loss, longing and playfulness — seamlessly blending melodic songwriting with piano or classical-centered compositions. Her latest feature film score Ghostlight will premiere at Sundance Film Festival in 2024 and her previous work has garnered numerous awards such as SXSW’s Grand Jury & Audience Awards and accolades from both the Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards.

Tsan will begin two new feature film scores in 2024 at the Hors Saison artist retreat in France.

MODERATOR

Christina Casano is a theatre artist based in Chicago and is the Creative Producer at Remy Bumppo Theatre Company. Selected directing credits: I Build Giants and Poison (The Plagiarists), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Stone Soup Shakespeare), How To Murder… (workshop, Bramble Theatre), Blood of My Mother’s (workshop reading, Wayward Sisters), Plaid As Hell (Babes With Blades), Deep Shadows (audio drama, Eclectic Full Contact Theatre), Fame Heaux (staged reading, Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival) and The Living Newspaper Festival (Jackalope Theatre). Other favorite projects: Some Like It Red and The Epic of Gilgamesh, etc. (The Plagiarists), How To Defend Yourself (Victory Gardens), Bury Me (Dandelion Theatre) and The Light Fantastic (Jackalope Theatre).

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

​​​​​​​More information on “Punch-Drunk Love Song: Romance on Stage, Screen, and Beyond” is available at SiskelFilmCenter.org with $13 tickets available here. The Gene Siskel Film Center box office phone number is 312.846.2085.