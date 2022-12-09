Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Redtwist Theatre Announces 2023 Season; Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Dec. 09, 2022  

Redtwist Theatre has announced its 2023 season at its home in Edgewater, Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

The 18th season begins with a world premiere play about the challenges of coming of age in our modern world, The Great Kahn, January 19 - February 26, 2023, it continues with a provocative view of the future with Babel, March 23 - April 30, 2023, and concludes with the Tony award-winning drama where religion and psychiatry clash, Agnes of God, June 1 - July 9, 2023. Subscriptions and single tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. at RedtwistTheatre.org or by calling 773.728.7529.

"This season at Redtwist, we explore questions of destiny. Must we become the person society expects us to be? What does it cost to create utopia? Does a higher power guide us or are we simply victims of our own history?," said Artistic Director Dusty Brown. "As we all look to the future of a post-pandemic world, our exciting season of plays asks us all 'where might destiny lead us?' We invite audiences to be challenged, to be engaged, and to rediscover Redtwist.

The 2023 Redtwist Theatre season includes:

WORLD PREMIERE

The Great Kahn

January 19 - February 26, 2023

Written by Michael Gene Sullivan (he/him/his)

Directed by Jamal Howard (he/him/his)

Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W Bryn Mawr

Previews: Thursday, Jan.19 - Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Show schedule: Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $40

A revolutionary, multicultural play about the effects of systemic racism on two Black American teens, The Great Khan is a National New Play Network rolling world premiere. Jayden is a high schooler struggling with what he wants to be, a nerd who loves video games and fantasy, or a strong man who doesn't need to fear anyone. Ant is a young woman rediscovering herself after tragedy and trying to define herself against society's expectations. Gao Ming is a precocious YouTuber, committed to helping people fully express their authentic selves. When Jayden looks for answers from his most recent homework assignment, the friends' lives are upended by the arrival of Genghis Khan, the Great Khan himself.

Babel

March 23 - April 30, 2023

Written by Jacqueline Goldfinger (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs)

Directed by Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary (she/her/hers)

Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W Bryn Mawr

Previews: Thursday, Mar. 23 - Saturday, Mar. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Sunday, Mar. 26 at 3:30 p.m

Show schedule: Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $40

Jacqueline Goldfinger's Babel paints a dystopian society in the not-so-distant future.

Provocative and unsettling, Babel follows two couples as they try to get pregnant in a world in which eugenics is the reality. This dark comedy explores the value society places on a child, our own free will, and the future generations of the human race. Goldfinger dares to ask questions that press the audience to think deeply about what is really important: our imperfect humanity or the progression of a perfect society? How far are we willing to go and what is the cost of perfection?

Agnes of God

June 1 - July 9, 2023

Written by John Pielmeier (he/him/his)

Directed by Greg Kolack (he/him/his)

Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W Bryn Mawr

Previews: Thursday, June 1 - Saturday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Press Opening: Sunday, June 4 at 3:30 p.m

Show schedule: Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $40

This provocative drama explores the crossroads of Catholic faith and modern psychiatry. After the discovery of a dead infant in a young nun's bedroom, a court appointed psychiatrist must unravel a web of lies to discover what truly happened. Dr. Livingstone, played by ensemble member Jacqueline Grandt, must navigate young Agnes' delusions while contending with an overprotective Mother Superior, played by ensemble member Debra Rodkin. When Livingstone's questions reveal past trauma, all three women must confront the foundations of their faith and the consequences of their actions.

Redtwist is an award-winning theatre company that stages five, up close and personal contemporary dramas annually in its intimate black box theatre housed proudly within the heart of Edgewater's Bryn Mawr Historic District.

Intimate performances at Redtwist are designed to place the theatre patron in the midst of the stories being told, making them accessible and riveting. Redtwist strives for excellence with every project and proactively endeavors to take risks while offering opportunities for up-and-coming actors, designers and directors to work with established talent. Redtwist provides the very best Chicago storefront theatre experience from excellence on stage, to warm hospitality in a clean, friendly environment.


