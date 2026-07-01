Laurie Berkner Will Return to the Ravinia Festival in August

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Children's musician Laurie Berkner will return to the main stage Pavilion at the Ravinia Festival at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1 with a “Greatest Hits” solo concert. This marks the 15th year in which Laurie has performed at Ravinia.

"My favorite time of year is here!" says Laurie Berkner. "I am so thrilled to be returning to the beautiful and magical Ravinia Festival to sing, dance, and march with the amazing kids and families there!”

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning nearly 30 years, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump,” along with catchy new songs like “Walking With The Penguins” and “Everyone's Demanding Bananas” from Laurie's new album, Walking With The Penguins. Plus – as a special treat for fans – a few well-loved Laurie Berkner songs that are not often heard at Laurie's full-band concerts!

Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. In addition, professional dancer Michelle Esch will join Laurie onstage at the Ravinia show, enhancing the musical and visual experience by modeling movements that invite even more participation. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Laurie's 18th album, Walking With The Penguins, was released on June 26, 2026. 16 original Laurie Berkner songs — several of them previously unreleased — are showcased in this much-anticipated collection.

ABOUT LAURIE BERKNER:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 595 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for nearly 30 years, Laurie has released 18 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin and Nick Jr., appeared regularly on those channels' Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (f0rmerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on national TV shows such as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues. She is prominently featured in the children's music documentary Happy and You Know It, available on HBO Max.

What many people don't know is that Laurie spent years as a preschool music teacher before turning to full-time performing. Laurie's children's music originated directly from her work as the music specialist at Rockefeller University's Child & Family Center, their Infant/Toddler Center, the West Side YMCA, and several other NYC preschools. The children Laurie taught were the inspiration for many of her best-loved songs, and Laurie's early childhood classroom experience has, in fact, informed her music and the choices she has made throughout her career.

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